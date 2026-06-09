Nine in ten UK gold sellers turn to social media, not Google, when choosing a buyer, according to new research revealing just how considered, and often conflicted, that decision really is.

The study, commissioned by gold-buying specialist Cash4Gold-Now, reveals a market shaped by caution, credential-checking, and a deep distrust of hidden fees.

The year-long research was conducted using AI-driven audience profiling across six social platforms. and captures the real attitudes, anxieties, and priorities of online gold sellers in 2026. What emerges is a picture of a market shaped not by impulse, but by cautious decision-making — and an industry that hasn’t quite kept pace with it.

People Are Turning to Social Media First — Not Google

Nine in ten sellers (90%) said social media was their first port of call when searching for a gold buyer, drawn in by targeted advertising, brand pages, and recommendations from people who had sold before them. This represents a meaningful shift in how people research financial decisions and suggests that traditional search engine presence alone is no longer sufficient for companies in this space.

Trust Is Non-Negotiable — and Officially Verified

Of the 140,000 respondents, every single one confirmed they checked a company’s industry accreditations before proceeding. The credentials they looked for included membership of trade bodies such as the National Association of Jewellers (NAJ), the British Jewellers’ Association (BJA), and listings on Companies House.

This finding cuts through a great deal of marketing noise. For sellers parting with sentimental valuables, the question of credibility is resolved not through advertising or branding, but through recognised, verifiable credentials displayed on a company’s website or confirmed through independent registries. The implication for the industry is straightforward: accreditation is not a differentiator. It is a baseline requirement.

Hidden Fees Remain the Industry’s Biggest Reputational Problem

Close to half of all respondents (49%) expressed concern about hidden fees before sending their jewellery, with 11% ranking it as their single biggest worry. Given that gold prices are now benchmarked twice daily by the LBMA Gold Fix and are well-publicised, sellers increasingly arrive with a reasonable sense of what their items might be worth. Any gap between that expectation and the final offer is felt acutely.

The broader concern isn’t simply about money. It reflects a trust deficit that has accumulated across the industry over time — and one that straightforward, upfront pricing would largely resolve.

A Quote from Cash4Gold-Now

“What this research tells us is that people selling gold aren’t naive — they’re methodical. They check credentials, they read reviews, they compare payout feedback, and they want to know exactly what happens to their jewellery from the moment it leaves their hands. The industry has, by and large, delivered on reliability. The gap is transparency and communication, and that’s entirely fixable.” — Paul Rosen, Managing Director, Cash4Gold-Now

Fair Valuations Drive Loyalty More Than Anything Else

When asked what would encourage them to use the same provider again, 74% of sellers cited consistently fair valuations above faster payouts, better communication, or any other factor. With gold prices in the UK up roughly 15% year-on-year in 2026 (and 300% since 2016), sellers are more price-aware than ever. Providers who fail to link their offers visibly to live market rates risk losing customers even when the transaction goes smoothly.

Meanwhile, 54% said better communication updates throughout the process would increase their trust. The research found that every single respondent described their overall experience as “slow but reliable” — a phrase that summarises an industry gap more neatly than most internal audits could. Cash4Gold-Now has directly addressed this gap: gold selling packs are dispatched the same working day, and customers are paid by bank transfer within one hour of accepting an offer.

London Dominates, but the Need is Nationwide

Sixty-nine per cent of the sellers studied are based in London, where the cost of living remains among the highest in the world. But significant activity was also recorded in Liverpool (13%), Manchester (8%), Glasgow (6%), and Birmingham (3%) — a reminder that the financial pressures driving gold sales are felt far beyond the capital.

About Cash4Gold-Now: Cash4Gold-Now is a London-based specialist buyer of gold, platinum, and palladium jewellery. Established in 2020, the company has paid out £45 million to more than 70,000 customers, with an average payout of just under £970. It is currently ranked as the UK’s highest-rated dedicated gold buyer on Trustpilot, with over 15,000 reviews. UK residents looking to sell gold, platinum, or palladium jewellery can request a complimentary gold selling pack and sell gold jewellery online with Cash4Gold-Now

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