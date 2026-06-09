enso Introduces Agentic Growth Hacking, a New Category for the AI Era

enso today introduced Agentic Growth Hacking, a new category designed for how companies will grow in the AI era.

For the last decade, go-to-market teams have been built around people, tools, agencies, dashboards, and playbooks. Companies used software to manage campaigns, automate workflows, write content, send outbound, analyze search, and track performance.

But the internet has outgrown the human operating model.

Customers no longer discover companies through one or two predictable channels. They move across Google, ChatGPT, Reddit, LinkedIn, newsletters, communities, AI Overviews, social feeds, private groups, Slack channels, Discord servers, and niche forums. Demand forms in thousands of places at once. Buying signals appear and disappear before a team has time to notice them. Opportunities open, crowd, and close faster than traditional GTM teams can respond.

This is where agents change the game.

AI agents can execute GTM in places people simply cannot. They can monitor thousands of surfaces at once, detect patterns across conversations, identify emerging demand, generate experiments, personalize outreach, publish content, analyze ranking shifts, and act continuously across the internet. A human growth team can check a few channels a day. An agentic system can watch, test, and learn across hundreds of surfaces every hour.

Agentic Growth Hacking is the new discipline of using AI agents to continuously discover, test, and scale growth opportunities across the internet.

“Growth hacking was born when the internet created new distribution channels,” said Mickey Haslavsky, Co-founder and CEO of enso. “Agentic Growth Hacking is born because those channels now move too fast, too deep, and too fragmented for human-only teams. The next generation of GTM will be executed by humans and agents working together.”

enso is building the first Agentic Growth Hacking Lab: a system of always-on AI agents designed to help companies grow across the platforms where their customers already spend time.

The company currently operates five core agent surfaces.

Agentic SEO helps companies appear in AI Overviews, GEO answers, and classic search. Agentic SDR identifies in-market accounts and books meetings on autopilot. Agentic Community listens across Slack, Discord, Reddit, and Circle to surface relevant buying-signal conversations. Agentic Newsletter writes and ships a weekly newsletter without adding work to the team. Agentic Social posts daily across X, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram.

At the center is the enso engine, which orchestrates these agents and learns from every experiment. The system observes, forms hypotheses, tests at small scale, measures performance, and turns successful patterns into repeatable growth infrastructure.

This is not another marketing automation tool.

Marketing automation helps teams execute workflows they already understand. Agentic Growth Hacking helps teams discover where growth is happening before the pattern becomes obvious. Traditional software waits for instructions. Agents can research, act, learn, and improve.

That changes the role of the growth team. Instead of manually operating disconnected tools, teams can design agentic systems that continuously search for demand, test new surfaces, and execute GTM wherever the customer already is.

“Every major wave of the internet created a new growth discipline,” Haslavsky added. “Search created SEO. Social created content marketing. Product-led growth created growth teams. AI agents are creating Agentic Growth Hacking.”

The category reflects a simple belief: the companies that win the next decade will not be the ones with the biggest marketing teams. They will be the ones with the fastest learning systems and the widest execution surface.

enso’s mission is to give companies that system.

Teams use enso instead of fragmented tools such as HubSpot Workflows, Outreach, Apollo, Clay, Jasper, MarketMuse, and human-run growth agencies. The goal is to replace disconnected growth operations with one agentic layer that can discover demand, execute experiments, and compound learning over time.

The company is led by Mickey Haslavsky, Omry Hay, and Dani Shvarts, with a team based in Tel Aviv and New York. enso publishes field notes from live experiments documenting the development of Agentic Growth Hacking and the future of go-to-market work.

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For more information, visit https://enso.bot .

About enso

enso is the company defining Agentic Growth Hacking. Its Agentic Growth Lab builds and deploys AI agents that help companies execute go-to-market across places human teams cannot reach at the same speed, scale, or consistency. enso’s agents support SEO and GEO, SDR, community, newsletters, and social distribution. The company’s mission is to help businesses detect demand, act faster, and build growth systems that learn continuously.