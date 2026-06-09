TikTokWiz Joins TikTok Shop Partner Program Following Record Year of Member Sales Growth

TikTokWiz, a TikTok Shop and social commerce consulting firm, announced its acceptance into the TikTok Shop Partner Program, joining a limited group of agencies recognized directly by the platform. The designation follows a twelve-month period in which TikTokWiz members generated more than $6 million in attributed TikTok Shop sales, set against a U.S. market in which TikTok Shop gross merchandise value reached $15.82 billion in 2025, according to eMarketer.

The trajectory of TikTok Shop itself has been historically unusual. eMarketer reports the platform’s U.S. sales grew 407 percent in 2024 and another 108 percent in 2025, making it the fastest-growing social commerce platform in U.S. history. The number of active U.S. shops rose from approximately 4,450 in mid-2023 to roughly 475,000 by mid-2025, a hundred-fold expansion in 24 months. By 2027, the platform is forecast to control 24.1 percent of all U.S. social commerce, displacing established channels including Facebook Shop and Instagram Checkout.

Against that backdrop, the formalized partnership marks an inflection point for TikTokWiz. Founded by Jon Reiter, the firm has expanded to a team in the 20-25 employee range with approximately 33 percent year-over-year headcount growth, and now serves more than 600 active Inner Circle members across the United States. The partner designation provides direct access to platform updates, technical resources, and seller-support tooling typically reserved for the platform’s institutional partners.

“The pace of policy and algorithm change on TikTok Shop has compressed what would normally be a five-year e-commerce learning curve into about six months,” said Jon Reiter, Founder of TikTokWiz. “The sellers who succeed in 2026 are not necessarily the most experienced. They are the ones who can adapt fastest.”

Analysts attribute the influx of new TikTok Shop sellers to a combination of platform-level growth and broader economic conditions. A 2026 Penny Hoarder survey found that 53 percent of working Americans now rely on supplemental income to meet essential expenses, with Gen Z participation in side-income work reaching 48 percent, the highest of any age cohort. Industry forecasters at eMarketer project TikTok Shop’s U.S. sales will exceed $30 billion by 2028, a figure that would place the channel ahead of Best Buy or Kroger in annual U.S. e-commerce revenue.

As regulatory questions surrounding the platform continue to evolve in the United States, the broader social commerce category is on pace to exceed $100 billion in U.S. sales in 2026. TikTokWiz expects to continue expanding its operator-training infrastructure in step with that growth, with the partner-program designation positioning the firm to integrate platform changes into its curriculum more directly.

ABOUT TIKTOKWIZ

TikTokWiz is a TikTok Shop and social commerce consulting firm headquartered in Casper, Wyoming, with primary operations based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company serves more than 600 active members through its Inner Circle program and is a member of the TikTok Shop Partner Program. Additional information is available at ttwhizprogram.com.