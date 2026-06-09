EXEED to Launch VPD Feature, Debuting L4 Valet Parking Technology on ET 2026

EXEED is set to globally debut its VPD feature on the ET 2026 model. Designed as a key intelligent technology for the global premium new energy vehicle market, VPD focuses on low-speed, high-frequency scenarios such as parking, pick-up, and vehicle retrieval. Built on L4‑level valet parking capabilities, it allows the vehicle to autonomously handle parking‑related tasks in suitable scenarios, further improving users’ efficiency, security, and peace of mind.

According to a forecast by Grand View Research, the global automated parking system market is expected to reach USD 6.66 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9% from 2025 to 2030. In response to this trend, EXEED has introduced the VPD feature at the right time, driving the global evolution of automated parking technology from “vehicle‑assisted user operation” to “vehicle‑autonomous parking service.”

From Parking to Pick‑Up: VPD Delivers a Seamless Autonomous Parking Experience

The core strength of EXEED’s VPD feature lies in integrating AI parking, AI pick‑up, and one‑tap vehicle recall into a seamless experience, making the vehicle the active executor in parking scenarios. Users can set a target location via their smartphone, and within suitable scenarios, the vehicle autonomously navigates, judges paths, avoids obstacles, and executes parking maneuvers. When the user needs the vehicle, they can recall it with a single tap to a designated location, enabling a continuous experience from parking to pick‑up.

In locations such as hotels, shopping malls, airports, or office buildings, narrow parking spaces often make getting in and out of the vehicle or accessing the trunk difficult. VPD allows users to exit the vehicle first, after which the vehicle autonomously moves into the target space. In situations such as temporary stops or coordinating vehicle relocation, users can send commands from their smartphone to direct the vehicle to a suitable parking spot, reducing wait times and repetitive operations. In hot weather or congested environments, the one‑tap recall capability of VPD enables the vehicle to proactively drive to the designated pick‑up point, making retrieval more efficient and departures and arrivals more effortless.

From Environment Perception to Responsibility‑Driven Safety: VPD Establishes Valet Parking Safety Standards

True valet parking hinges on balancing convenience with reliability. VPD emphasizes the system’s ability to recognize, assess, and respond to complex parking environment conditions. As designed, the system matches strategies to typical scenarios encountered during vehicle movement — such as stationary vehicles, slow‑moving pedestrians, temporary obstacles, or occluded children crossing. When sufficient lateral space is available, the vehicle can maneuver around obstacles after providing a prompt. When space is insufficient or conditions are not suitable for continued movement, the system pauses and awaits driver takeover. If a risk such as a pedestrian entering the vehicle’s path is detected, the vehicle prioritizes braking and maintaining a safe distance.

During R&D and validation, EXEED’s VPD feature underwent extensive testing and system calibration across complex parking scenarios. Through 10,000 kilometers of comprehensive testing, 500 closed‑loop parking validations, and recognition tests for common obstacles, the system continuously validates perception accuracy and path planning stability, ensuring predictable, controllable, and verifiable performance across various environments.

Consequently, the valet parking defined by EXEED’s VPD feature encompasses two core standards: first, “automated parking” — meaning users do not need to remain inside the vehicle to complete parking maneuvers; and second, “full‑responsibility protection” — meaning that within suitable scenarios that meet functional activation conditions and local regulations, EXEED builds user trust through a higher standard of accountability. This signifies that the brand delivers a premium intelligent mobility experience underpinned by system capability, engineering validation, and clearly defined responsibility.

The introduction of the VPD feature marks a further step for EXEED models — evolving from mere transportation tools into intelligent terminals with autonomous service capabilities, establishing more efficient connections among the vehicle, the user, the environment, and services. As the feature is rolled out in compliance with different market regulations and activation conditions, VPD will first be introduced in markets such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, continuously expanding EXEED’s intelligent mobility footprint in the global premium automotive market.