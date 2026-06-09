Apple Offers Free AI Cloud Access For Smaller App Developers

Apple announced at WWDC 2026 that smaller developers will be able to use its Foundation Models running on Private Cloud Compute without paying cloud API costs. The offer applies to developers with fewer than 2 million total first-time App Store downloads.

Apple said the change is meant to make advanced AI features easier to test and build without adding infrastructure costs. The company described the update on its developer announcement and App Store developer pages.

Smaller Developers Get Free Access

The offer gives eligible developers access to Apple’s next-generation Foundation Models through Private Cloud Compute. Apple said developers under the 2 million first-time download threshold can use the models at no cloud API cost.

The policy appears aimed at indie developers and smaller app makers. It follows Apple’s earlier Small Business Program, which gives lower App Store commission rates to developers that have not yet reached larger revenue levels.

During the developer keynote, Apple said getting started with new ideas should not be limited by infrastructure costs. According to TechCrunch, Apple positioned the offer as access to frontier-tier intelligence with privacy protections.

Foundation Models Add More Capabilities

Apple is also expanding its Foundation Models framework this year. The framework now includes image input and support for server models, giving developers more ways to add AI features to their apps.

The API can also connect with the cloud model provider of a developer’s choice. Apple said this gives developers access to larger cloud models when they need them for more complex tasks.

Apple’s App Store update page and iOS developer page both describe the no-cost access for eligible developers. The pages also highlight Foundation Models as part of the wider Apple Intelligence developer toolkit.

AI Costs Become A Developer Issue

The update comes as AI experimentation has become more expensive for companies and developers. By waiving cloud API costs for smaller developers, Apple is making its own models a lower-cost option for teams that may not want to add another cloud bill.

The cost issue is affecting larger companies too. Meta and Amazon have ended internal AI token usage leaderboards, while Uber recently said it had used its 2026 AI budget in four months.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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