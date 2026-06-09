IBM watsonx Orchestrate Now Powered by ZoomInfo’s GTM.AI as the Context Layer for Agents

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a native connector between IBM watsonx Orchestrate and GTM.AI, ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. Mutual customers can now ground every watsonx Orchestrate agent in ZoomInfo’s verified GTM data and agentic orchestration, with no middleware in between. GTM.AI is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, exposing ZoomInfo’s GTM Context Graph through the same interface that already powers Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, and ChatGPT.

IBM watsonx Orchestrate is IBM’s platform for building, deploying, and governing AI agents, with an agent builder, an Agent Development Kit, and a connector framework that lets agents call third-party tools and data. Buyers use it to automate work across HR, procurement, customer service, IT, marketing, and sales. The agents are not chatbots. They are autonomous workflows grounded in enterprise systems, and the value of any agent is bounded by the data it can reach.

The Connector Lives Inside the Agent Builder. An IBM customer adds GTM.AI as a tool, authenticates with their ZoomInfo credentials, and from that point any agent, pre-built or custom, can query the GTM Context Graph. Lookups, enrichment, intent signals, technographics, contact verification, and agentic orchestration are all reachable as first-class tool calls. There is no separate ETL job and no middleware to maintain. The connector calls GTM.AI’s API and MCP endpoints directly, so the data an agent reads is the same data a ZoomInfo user sees in the platform: continuously refreshed, identity-resolved, and queryable in real time.

The data foundation is the point. B2B contact data decays at roughly 70 percent per year, and an autonomous agent acting on stale data produces bad decisions at machine scale: wrong contacts, dead emails, mis-routed deals. Verified, continuously refreshed data through a queryable graph is the difference between an agent that builds pipeline and one that erodes trust. The native connector brings that foundation directly inside the surface where IBM customers are already building agents.

One Context Layer Across the AI Stack. watsonx Orchestrate joins dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI. Customers running it alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, or a custom MCP agent get the same verified GTM context everywhere, through GTM.AI as the headless context layer. The named partner changes. The infrastructure underneath does not.

Governance travels with the data. Access control, permissioning, AI policy, data lineage, and audit logging set in ZoomInfo apply consistently across every surface that consumes the data, including agents built in watsonx Orchestrate. Customers maintain a single governance posture across their entire AI agent footprint.

That native, two-way model is what separates GTM.AI from a generic API integration. Most AI agent platforms expect the customer to bring their own data. With the GTM.AI connector, the data foundation is verified ZoomInfo intelligence by default: no custom code, no scraping, and no separate data plane. Building a watsonx Orchestrate agent that needs GTM data is now a connector selection, not a data integration project.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.