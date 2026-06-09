Blue Fin Vision Founders Invited as Speakers to International ZEISS EMEA Meeting in Istanbul

Blue Fin Vision founders Mr Mfazo Hove and Bukie Hove have been invited to speak at the 2026 ZEISS EMEA User Meeting in Istanbul, marking another major milestone in the clinic’s continued international recognition.

The invitation comes just one year after Mr Hove delivered his first presentation at the ZEISS User Meeting in Budapest in 2025. In 2026, both the clinical and operational leadership of Blue Fin Vision will participate as invited speakers, reflecting the growing recognition of the organisation’s systems, patient experience model and modern cataract surgery pathways.

Mr Hove, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and Founder of Blue Fin Vision, will contribute to discussions surrounding modern cataract surgery, bilateral surgery pathways and premium lens technology. Bukie Hove, Practice Manager and Co-Founder of Blue Fin Vision, will present on operational systems and patient journey design within a rapidly growing independent ophthalmic practice.

Blue Fin Vision has become increasingly recognised for combining high surgical volume with published outcomes transparency, advanced diagnostic technology and a patient-centred premium care model. Mr Hove has performed more than 50,000 procedures during his career and has published four consecutive years of National Ophthalmology Database (NOD) cataract outcomes data.

The Istanbul invitation follows a period of growing international visibility for the clinic, including inclusion in the Spear’s Health & Wellness Index 2025, recognition in the Tatler Address Book, multiple Doctify Outstanding Patient Care Awards and ongoing collaboration with ZEISS.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Mr Hove said:

“Last year I attended the ZEISS EMEA meeting in Budapest as a first-time speaker. Returning one year later with both the clinical and operational leadership of Blue Fin Vision invited to present reflects how far the organisation has evolved. We have always believed that outstanding outcomes are built not only on surgical skill, but on systems, culture and patient experience.”

The ZEISS EMEA User Meeting brings together ophthalmic surgeons, clinical leaders and industry experts from across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to discuss innovation in cataract, refractive and ophthalmic surgery.

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