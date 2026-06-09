Apple Adds AI Tools Across Safari, Shortcuts, Photos And More

Apple announced new Apple Intelligence features at WWDC 2026, adding AI tools across Safari, Passwords, Messages, Calendar, Phone, Shortcuts, Image Playground, and Photos. The updates are designed to help users manage tabs, update passwords, create automations, edit images, and pull useful context from apps with less manual work.

Apple lists several of the features on its Apple Intelligence page, including smarter Safari tools, one-tap password updates, easier Shortcuts creation, and faster access to relevant emails. The new features are expected to arrive with Apple’s next software updates.

Safari And Passwords Get AI Support

Safari is getting AI-powered tab management that can group tabs by topic automatically. It can also suggest related tabs and add them to an existing group.

Apple is also adding a page monitor in Safari that can notify users when a web page changes. The feature can be used to track prices, news stories, or other time-sensitive pages.

Safari will also be able to create custom extensions from text prompts, letting users modify web pages without needing a developer. Apple is adding one-tap updates for compromised passwords too, with AI and Safari handling the process without requiring a manual login.

Messages, Calendar And Phone Add Context Tools

Messages is getting AI-powered reply suggestions and a feature that can find photos based on a text description. This lets users search for an image without scrolling through their library.

Calendar will let users create events by typing in natural language. Users can mention people and a time, and Apple Intelligence will build the event.

The Phone app can now pull context from apps such as Mail and Messages during a call. For example, if a user is speaking with an airline, the app can surface flight details from email in real time.

Shortcuts And Photos Get Bigger AI Updates

Apple is also adding AI-powered creation to Shortcuts. Instead of building workflows step by step, users can describe what they want and the app will create the shortcut automatically.

Image Playground is getting natural-language editing, a more photorealistic image model, object-level editing, adjustable image dimensions, wallpaper generation, and contact poster creation. Apple also plans to open image generation to third-party developers through a new API, according to TechCrunch.

Photos is getting improved Cleanup, better object removal, an AI expansion tool, and Spatial Reframing. Apple’s iOS 27 page says users will be able to reframe photos after capture, expand shots, and remove larger objects with the updated Photos tools.

Featured image credits: Pixabay

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