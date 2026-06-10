Apple Adds Personalized App Store Recommendations And New Developer Tools

Apple announced new App Store discovery and developer tools at WWDC 2026, including personalized app recommendations, richer promotional assets, subscription bundles, and new purchasing options for larger groups. The changes are meant to help users find relevant apps while giving developers more ways to promote, package, and sell their products.

The updates were announced through Apple’s App Store developer page. Apple said Personalized Collections will show app and game recommendations based on a user’s interests, app usage, and downloads.

App Store Recommendations Get More Personal

Personalized Collections will appear in several areas of the App Store, including the Apps, Games, and Search tabs. Apple is also adding App Notes, which explain why a specific app is being recommended to a user.

The recommendations will change over time as users download apps and use them. The feature will first launch in English in the U.S. before expanding to more regions and languages.

The update gives developers another way to reach users beyond top charts, editorial collections, and featured placements. According to TechCrunch, the feature is part of a wider set of App Store changes aimed at improving discovery and engagement.

Developers Get New Marketing Options

Apple will also let developers use richer images and videos in product page headers and search results. These assets can highlight new content, seasonal offers, or updates that may bring existing users back to an app.

Developers can manage those materials through a new Asset Library in App Store Connect. The library stores frequently used assets for custom product pages, in-app events, sales, and promotions.

Apple is also adding more ways for developers to showcase special offers and engage players through the Apple Games app. These tools give app makers more control over how their products appear across different App Store surfaces.

Subscriptions And Bundles Expand

Apple is expanding App Bundles for subscription businesses. Developers can now partner with other developers to offer multiple subscription apps together at a lower price than if users bought each subscription separately.

The company is also adding options for subscriptions sold to larger groups and organizations. These multi-user in-app purchase tools are designed for businesses, schools, and other groups that need access for more than one user.

Featured image credits: ANVA

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