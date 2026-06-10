Apple Lets Developers Team Up On App Store Subscription Bundles

Apple will let developers partner with one another to offer discounted subscription bundles through the App Store. The change expands App Bundles beyond a single developer’s own apps, allowing separate developers to package subscription apps together at a lower combined price.

Apple announced the update at WWDC 2026 and listed it on its App Store developer update page. The company says the new Bundle and Suite options are meant to help users get more value from auto-renewable subscriptions across apps.

App Bundles Expand Beyond One Developer

Apple’s App Bundles feature previously allowed developers to group multiple apps from their own catalog. Under the new system, developers can work with other app makers to offer cross-developer subscription bundles.

The pricing will be lower than subscribing to each app separately. According to TechCrunch, Apple described the change as a way for developers to give users “more for less.”

The approach is similar to bundling strategies used by streaming and media companies. Those packages often combine separate services under one discounted offer to increase perceived value and improve retention.

Bundles Could Fit Related App Categories

The feature may work best for developers with overlapping audiences that do not directly compete. A creative app bundle, for example, could combine a camera app, photo editing tools, video editing tools, and a social publishing app.

Productivity developers could also partner on related workflows. A bundle might combine a to-do list app from one developer with a calendar app from another developer.

Apple is also adding Suites, which are subscription packages that are not available as standalone purchases. These packages give developers another way to sell grouped services through the App Store.

Apple Adds More Subscription Options

The subscription bundle update is part of a wider set of App Store changes for developers. Apple is also adding new tools for discovery, richer promotional assets, multi-user in-app purchases, and App Store marketing.

Apple’s subscription documentation says auto-renewable subscriptions can provide ongoing access to content, services, or premium features across Apple platforms. The new bundle options extend that model by letting multiple developers package their subscriptions together.

Featured image credits: PxHere

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