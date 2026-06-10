MERED Highlights Abu Dhabi’s Record-Breaking AED 66 Billion Real Estate Quarter

Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector continues to demonstrate strong growth, recording its highest quarterly performance to date in the first quarter of 2026. According to the latest data from the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre, the total value of real estate transactions reached AED 66 billion, marking a 160.7% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

The emirate recorded more than 13,518 real estate transactions during Q1 2026, compared to approximately 6,896 transactions in Q1 2025. This significant growth reflects the accelerating momentum of Abu Dhabi’s property market and reinforces the emirate’s position as a regional and global hub for real estate investment.

Sales and purchase transactions represented the largest share of activity, increasing by 228.6% to reach AED 50.97 billion through more than 8,940 transactions. Mortgage transactions also grew by 53.4%, reaching AED 15.03 billion across more than 4,578 transactions, highlighting strong investor demand, broader financing options, and continued market confidence.

The market has also witnessed strong demand for newly launched projects, many of which are seeing rapid sales activity upon launch. With demand continuing to exceed supply, Abu Dhabi recorded the registration of 16 new real estate projects during the first quarter of the year, reflecting a 60% increase compared to the same period last year.

Commenting on the market’s performance, Michael Belton, CEO of MERED, highlighted that the strength of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector is supported by a combination of long-term fundamentals.

“Some attribute the market’s attractiveness to direct factors such as the Golden Visa or tax exemptions, but the reality is more complex. The true strength lies in the integrated system that ensures market efficiency and sustainable performance,” said Belton.

He added that while these incentives play an important role in attracting long-term residents and international end-users, the key driver remains confidence in the UAE.

“Political and economic stability, along with currency stability, are fundamental pillars for foreign investors and high-net-worth individuals. Flexible payment plans also continue to provide a competitive advantage within the UAE real estate sector,” he said.

Belton also noted that the buyer profile in Abu Dhabi is evolving, with more investors and residents choosing to hold their properties long-term rather than engaging in short-term speculation. This shift reflects a more mature and stable market, supporting long-term price sustainability and reducing volatility.

MERED, a leading real estate developer in the UAE, recently announced the commencement of foundation works on Riviera Residences on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, following the completion of 60% of preliminary works.

Positioned as a luxury waterfront property in Abu Dhabi, Riviera Residences will feature more than 400 apartments and 11 luxury villas, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s growing pipeline of premium waterfront residential communities.

With market activity continuing to rise and investor confidence remaining strong, Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector is expected to maintain its positive momentum throughout 2026, supported by new project launches, strong end-user demand, and the emirate’s continued appeal as a stable and attractive investment destination.

About MERED

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.

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