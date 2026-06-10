Zanbara Launches ZanbaraX, a Multi-Chain Perpetual DEX Combining Centralized-Exchange Speed with On-Chain Security

Zanbara has officially launched ZanbaraX, a multi-chain perpetual decentralized exchange that is now open to traders worldwide through the platform website at app.ztdx.io. The platform is designed to give retail traders the execution speed of a centralized exchange together with the security and self-custody of a decentralized exchange, addressing a long-standing trade-off in on-chain derivatives trading. It achieves this through a hybrid architecture that matches orders off-chain while settling and custodying all assets on-chain.

A hybrid architecture built for speed and security

The core of ZanbaraX is an architecture that combines off-chain order matching with on-chain settlement. Orders are matched by a dedicated off-chain engine with latency under 50 milliseconds, delivering an experience comparable to a centralized exchange, while final asset settlement and custody remain entirely on-chain. According to the company, user funds never leave the user wallet, providing full self-custody. The platform reports throughput exceeding 10,000 transactions per second, with all funds stored on-chain.

Getting started in three stages

Onboarding follows three stages. Traders first connect a wallet at the platform website by selecting Launch App, with support for major wallets including MetaMask and OKX Wallet. Funds are then deposited through the deposit page, which supports USDT and other assets via standard on-chain deposits and withdrawals. Trading begins after a pair is selected. The platform currently offers perpetual contracts on major assets including BTC, ETH, HYPE, SOL, and SUI, alongside spot trading for selected tokens. The interface integrates the TradingView charting suite along with an order book and depth chart, and order types include limit and market orders.

Differentiating features

Several features distinguish the platform. A Smart Risk Assistant displays a warning when traders attempt high-leverage positions, recommending lower leverage and the use of stop-loss settings in order to discourage impulsive trading. A social, or copy, trading feature presents a trader leaderboard showing the real-time performance of top traders and allows the trades of a selected trader to be replicated automatically. An AI chat assistant answers questions about market conditions and trading concepts such as funding rates, supporting faster onboarding for newcomers.

A platform built to keep evolving

“ZanbaraX was built not just for seasoned veterans, but for newcomers stepping into leveraged trading,” said Thomas Pak, chief executive officer of Zanbara. “Powerful tools should be accessible, and security should not come at the cost of performance. The Risk Assistant and tiered systems are designed to guide users, not to gatekeep them.”

The product roadmap includes an isolated margin mode, additional altcoin trading pairs, and the integration of tokenized commodities and equities as real-world assets within the same secure, decentralized framework.

Community and incentives

Zanbara has stated that users who trade actively, submit valuable feedback, and contribute to community building will be eligible for future ecosystem rewards, with further details to be shared through the official Discord channel. The company has also indicated that identifying and reporting critical bugs on the testnet may factor into eligibility for a future mainnet airdrop.

About ZanbaraX

ZanbaraX is a multi-chain perpetual decentralized exchange that combines off-chain order matching with on-chain settlement to offer centralized-exchange execution speed alongside decentralized-exchange security and self-custody. The platform supports perpetual contracts and spot trading and provides risk management, social trading, and AI assistance tools. Additional information is available at the platform website, app.ztdx.io, and through the official Discord and X channels under the name ZanbaraX.

Take action now:

Trading platform: https://app.ztdx.io

Official Twitter: @ZanbaraX

Remember, discovering and reporting a critical bug on the testnet could be your first step towards a ‘golden’ mainnet airdrop!