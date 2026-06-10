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Apple Warns Low-Quality Apps May Be Removed From App Store

ByJolyen

Jun 10, 2026

Apple Warns Low-Quality Apps May Be Removed From App Store

Apple has updated its App Review Guidelines to warn developers that some apps in crowded categories may be removed from the App Store if they are not updated, improved, or attracting users. The change applies to well-established categories such as dating, flashlight, sound effects, wallpaper, simple timers, and fortune-telling apps.

Apple published the update in its App Review Guidelines, where it says new submissions in those categories will not be accepted unless they offer a meaningfully different or improved experience. The warning was released during the same week as WWDC 2026.

Apple Targets Crowded App Categories

Apple previously warned developers not to submit copycat apps in categories that already had many similar products. The older wording mentioned apps such as fart, burp, flashlight, fortune-telling, dating, drinking games, and Kama Sutra apps.

The updated language now warns against “opportunistically creating variants of existing app categories or popular apps.” It also adds wallpaper apps, simple timers, and sound effects to the list of categories that Apple considers well established.

Apple said it may remove these apps if they are not updated, improved, or attracting customers. According to TechCrunch, this marks a change from only rejecting new copycat submissions to also warning existing apps about removal.

Low-Effort Apps Face Stricter Review

Apple also called out low-quality or low-effort apps, including drinking games and novelty apps built around crude sounds or similar content. The company said developers who repeatedly submit this type of app may lose access to the Apple Developer Program.

The change comes as Apple is also improving App Store discovery. At WWDC, the company introduced personalized app recommendations, App Notes, richer marketing assets, and other tools designed to help developers promote apps and bring users back.

Apple’s App Store developer update page lists new discovery, subscription, and marketing tools announced for developers. Removing outdated or low-quality apps could make those discovery tools more useful for apps that continue to receive updates and user interest.

Featured image credits: PxHere

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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