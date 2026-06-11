Pinterest Adds Amazon Storefront Linking For Creators

Pinterest is expanding its partnership with Amazon by letting creators connect their Amazon Storefronts directly to their Pinterest accounts. The new integration lets creators tag eligible Amazon products in Pins while automatically applying affiliate links and required disclosures.

Pinterest announced the update in an official newsroom post. The company said the feature is rolling out globally for eligible creators and is meant to make product discovery and affiliate shopping easier on the platform.

Creators Can Link Storefronts To Pinterest

Amazon Storefronts let creators earn income from affiliate links tied to products they recommend. With the new Pinterest tool, creators can connect their storefront once and then tag eligible Amazon products without manually adding the affiliate link each time.

The storefronts can also appear on creator profiles. This gives followers a broader view of a creator’s product recommendations beyond a single Pin or Board.

Pinterest said more than half of its users visit the platform to shop. The company also said users make more than 80 billion searches on Pinterest each month.

Amazon Partnership Expands

The update builds on Pinterest and Amazon’s multi-year advertising partnership from 2023. That deal made Amazon Pinterest’s first third-party ads partner.

Pinterest later signed a similar advertising partnership with Google in 2024. More recently, Pinterest also signed a $4 billion cloud services deal with Amazon Web Services that runs through 2031, according to Reuters.

The Amazon Storefront integration gives Pinterest another way to appeal to creators who already earn from affiliate shopping on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. According to TechCrunch, Pinterest also plans to support storefront linking with other partners later.

Pinterest Looks To Strengthen Shopping

The update comes as Pinterest works to reinforce its role as a shopping and recommendation platform. The company has also faced user complaints over AI-generated content, including unlabeled AI images that some users say have made discovery less useful.

Pinterest introduced tools last year to give users more control over AI content. The Amazon Storefront integration adds more creator-led product recommendations to the platform as Pinterest continues to build its shopping features.

Featured image credits: Plann

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