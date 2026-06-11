Warner Music Group Acquires Sureel AI To Track Music Use In AI

Warner Music Group has agreed to acquire Sureel AI, a startup that tracks how music and related rights are used in AI-generated content and model training. The company said the deal will help it monitor usage of songs, voices, likenesses, and other rights tied to its musicians and songwriters.

WMG announced the acquisition in an official press release on Wednesday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Sureel Tracks AI Use Of Music

Sureel AI was founded in 2022 and built technology that creates what it calls “AI DNA” for songs. The system breaks songs into component parts and traces how AI models use those elements.

The company also offers intellectual property provenance, audit and compliance reporting, model optimization, and AI business intelligence. Its tools include a name, image, and likeness attribution suite for tracking voice clones, AI-generated avatars, performance identities, and style replication.

WMG chief executive Robert Kyncl said the acquisition strengthens the company’s ability to support protection, control, and monetization. He said it also helps the creative community stay in control of intellectual property, name, image, likeness, and voice.

Sureel Will Remain A Standalone Platform

Sureel will continue operating as a standalone platform after the acquisition. WMG said the startup will still serve the wider music and AI ecosystem, supported by WMG’s resources and scale.

Sureel founder and chief executive Tamay Aykut said rightsholders should know how AI interacts with their work and share fairly in the value created. He said WMG’s backing would help Sureel bring that mission to a larger market.

According to TechCrunch, WMG is using the acquisition to improve tracking when its catalog is used in AI-generated content or AI model training.

WMG Continues AI Licensing Push

The acquisition follows WMG’s earlier shift from litigation to licensing in parts of the AI music market. The company sued AI music startup Suno in 2024, then reached a licensing deal with Suno last year.

WMG said at the time that musicians and songwriters would control whether and how their names, images, likenesses, voices, and compositions are used in new AI-generated music. The company also settled its lawsuit against AI music startup Udio and reached a licensing deal with that company.

Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group are still pursuing copyright infringement claims against Suno.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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