Waymo Launches Premier Membership For Frequent Robotaxi Riders

Waymo has launched Waymo Premier, a $29.99 monthly membership program that gives frequent robotaxi riders priority pickups, ride credits, free cancellations, and early access to service in some cities.

The company announced the program in an official blog post, describing it as an invite-only membership for riders who use Waymo often. Members can skip the virtual line, earn 10% Waymo Cash back on every trip, and receive higher rewards during busy periods.

Premier Perks For Riders

Waymo Premier members will receive five free ride cancellations each month. The company also said members will be able to hail a robotaxi in cities where Waymo’s service still has a waitlist.

Waymo told TechCrunch that Premier will not be available in Austin or Atlanta. In those cities, Waymo robotaxis are available only through the Uber app.

The company said it set the $29.99 monthly price and benefits after reviewing direct feedback from riders. Waymo said the program is designed for customers who rely on its service most often.

Launch Comes During U.S. Expansion

Waymo is launching Premier as it expands its robotaxi service in the U.S. and prepares for an international launch later this year. The company is also starting to roll out its newest vehicle, a Zeekr-built van called Ojai, in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

The membership program could become an additional revenue source for Waymo as it scales. It also gives the company a way to serve riders who are willing to pay for faster access and other trip-related benefits.

Membership Programs Across Transport

Waymo’s largest partner, Uber, already operates a paid membership program called Uber One. Uber said in May that more than 50 million people pay $9.99 per month, or $96 per year, for the membership.

Uber One offers benefits such as discounts on Uber Eats orders or hotel bookings, waived delivery fees, and third-party promotions. Airline loyalty programs are also major businesses, and the four largest U.S. airlines would each have operated at a loss in 2024 without their membership programs, according to the source article.

Waymo Premier costs about three times as much as Uber One. The source article noted that rider data has shown people are willing to pay more for Waymo robotaxis than for traditional ride-hail options.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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