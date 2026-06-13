CoinHub Announces Downtown Lebanon Expansion as Founder Blake Alma Marks Growth from Teen Entrepreneur to National Numismatic Educator

CoinHub Highlights Growth of a Modern Numismatic Brand

CoinHub today announced the continued expansion of its numismatic education and commerce platform, reflecting the company’s ongoing efforts to connect a new generation of collectors with coin collecting, precious metals, and collectible assets through digital media, educational content, and local service operations.

Founded in 2020 by then 19 year old entrepreneur, author, and numismatist Blake Alma, CoinHub was created with the objective of making coin collecting more accessible to everyday audiences. The company emerged from Alma’s lifelong interest in numismatics and grew from educational short form content into a nationally recognized brand serving collectors, investors, and individuals seeking information about coins, precious metals, and collectibles.

Since its launch, CoinHub has developed a substantial online audience through educational videos focused on U.S. coin errors, collectible coins, silver, gold, and pocket change discoveries. The company reports that its content has generated hundreds of millions of video views while attracting an audience approaching two million followers across major social media platforms.

From Teenage Collector to Industry Entrepreneur

Blake Alma launched CoinHub at the age of 19 with a vision of introducing coin collecting to audiences who may never have entered a traditional coin shop or attended a coin show. Drawing from years of personal experience as a collector, Alma recognized an opportunity to use emerging social media platforms to educate and engage younger audiences.

What began as educational videos explaining coin errors, rare varieties, and collecting fundamentals evolved into a growing digital media company that now reaches millions of viewers. Over the past six years, CoinHub has expanded beyond content creation into publishing, livestream commerce, precious metals education, and local appraisal services.

At 25 years old, Alma has built CoinHub into a multifaceted organization that combines traditional numismatic principles with modern communication channels. The company’s growth reflects a broader trend of younger entrepreneurs leveraging digital platforms to preserve and modernize longstanding hobbies and collecting communities.

“Coin collecting gave me opportunities to learn history, business, and entrepreneurship at a young age,” said Alma. “CoinHub was created to help more people discover the hobby and understand the stories, history, and value behind the items they collect.”

New Downtown Location Marks Major Milestone

CoinHub is excited to announce its move from its original location to a new home in the heart of downtown Lebanon on July 11, 2026. The new space is more than four and a half times larger than the company’s previous location and represents one of the most significant milestones in CoinHub’s history.

For the first time, CoinHub will feature a full retail storefront where customers can buy, sell, and browse coins, precious metals, jewelry, and collectibles. While the company has built its reputation by helping customers sell and evaluate collections, the expanded location creates a more comprehensive retail experience for both new and experienced collectors.

“Lebanon has been a huge part of our success,” Alma said. “The support from this community has allowed us to grow far beyond what I ever imagined.”

At 25 years old, Alma views the opening of the new store as a reflection of six years of growth since launching CoinHub as a teenager. The larger facility will support expanded inventory, educational displays, community events, and enhanced customer experiences.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the people of Lebanon and the surrounding communities,” Alma said. “We’re excited to continue investing in downtown, serving our customers, and helping introduce more people to the hobby for years to come.”

CoinHub’s Grand Opening is scheduled for July 11 at 12:00 PM. The event is open to the public and will feature complimentary food, coin giveaways, and opportunities to tour the new location.

Expanding Beyond Content Creation

CoinHub’s development has extended beyond digital media into commerce and community engagement. The company operates CoinHub, Lebanon Coin & Jewelry, which provides buying, selling, and appraisal services for coins, collections, gold, silver, jewelry, diamonds, platinum, paper currency, and related valuables.

The business serves collectors, investors, and families seeking professional evaluations of inherited collections or individual items. The company’s approach emphasizes transparency, education, and customer engagement throughout the appraisal process.

As the company expanded, CoinHub built a team supporting both its online operations and physical business activities. What began as an entrepreneurial project has evolved into a growing organization supporting multiple areas of numismatic education, commerce, and customer service.

Educational Publishing Supports Industry Awareness

In addition to digital media, Blake Alma has contributed to numismatic education through published works focused on coin collecting and coin errors. Among his recognized publications is The CoinHub: An Ultimate Guide to Coin Errors, which has become one of the company’s signature educational resources.

His publications provide practical information regarding coin identification, error varieties, and collecting fundamentals for both beginning and experienced collectors.

The company’s educational mission remains a central component of its brand identity, supporting continued participation and awareness within the numismatic community.

Transparency and Industry Standards Remain Core Principles

CoinHub states that transparency remains a defining characteristic of its business model. The company reports that pricing decisions are based on recognized industry references, including current editions of the Red Book and Collector’s Price Guide resources used throughout the numismatic marketplace.

“Speed is important, but honesty is more important,” Alma stated. “We move fast, ship fast, and sell fast, but our pricing is still based on real references like the Red Book and CPG, not made up numbers.”

The company also distinguishes itself by avoiding promotional sales formats that may detract from the educational aspects of coin collecting.

“We avoid mystery bags and gambling style auction games because we believe they take money away from the true hobby,” Alma said. “Coin collecting should be about history, value, education, and trust.”

Recognition and Continued Industry Presence

CoinHub’s growth has attracted attention from regional and national media outlets. Coverage has highlighted the company’s educational content strategy, social media presence, entrepreneurial development, and expansion into commercial operations.

The business has also earned Better Business Bureau accreditation, with CoinHub, LLC listed as an accredited business holding an A+ rating.

As CoinHub continues its development, the company remains focused on bridging traditional numismatic principles with modern communication channels. Through educational content, publishing, community engagement, and retail operations, CoinHub aims to help more people understand the history, value, and significance of coins, precious metals, and collectible assets.

About CoinHub

CoinHub is a numismatic media and commerce company founded in 2020 by Blake Alma. Established when Alma was 19 years old, the company provides educational content focused on coin collecting, coin errors, precious metals, and collectibles while operating buying, selling, and appraisal services through CoinHub, Lebanon Coin & Jewelry in Lebanon, Ohio. CoinHub has built a substantial digital audience through educational media, livestream content, publications, and online resources. More information is available through CoinHub Media , CoinHub’s Facebook page , Instagram , TikTok , and Whatnot , and media projects are available at www.coinhubmedia.com. For inquiries, contact the company through its official websites and social media channels. You can also email directly to support@coinhubmedia.com .