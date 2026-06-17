New Jo and Tula Children’s Book Series Offers Families a Hands-On Way to Teach Lasting Values

Between the constant pull of screens and the rush of daily schedules, modern bedtime routines can easily start to feel like a checklist item. A new children’s book series is trying to change that by offering families a reason to slow down, put away the tablets, and share an actual conversation before lights out. Author J. Baptiste has released the Jo & Tula series, a collection of stories built for parents and grandparents who want to pass down lasting values to kids ages 3 to 7.

The author writes under a pen name so that the spotlight stays entirely on the message rather than the person behind it. The debut book focuses heavily on a simple concept: building an early foundation of thankfulness.

The series follows a young girl named Jo and her best friend Tula, a gentle dragon who breathes fresh flowers instead of fire. Alongside a lion named Lio and a pig named Enok, the characters navigate moments that mirror real childhood experiences, like helping a tiny turtle cross a stream or learning to pray and find hope together after a sudden storm changes their landscape.

“I wrote these stories with a very simple hope: that kids might feel God’s love in the quiet, normal parts of their day,” says J. Baptiste. “It’s about helping them choose kindness when it isn’t easy and realize that gratitude can grow whether it’s a sunny day or a rainy one. If we can help families return to the essentials, God, family, and country, we can make a genuine difference for generations to come.”

Instead of standard, passive storybooks, Jo and Tula relies on a hands-on approach to keep kids engaged. The book is a 2-in-1 layout that doubles as a coloring book, featuring detailed line-art pages that match the story so children can color as they listen. It also includes quick discussion prompts for parents, alongside morning and evening prayers designed to be clipped out, framed, and hung on a bedroom wall to help establish a calm, comforting nighttime routine.

This release marks the beginning of a broader initiative by the publisher, J. Baptiste Enterprises LLC. Following the debut book’s focus on gratitude, the second title in the series, Jo and Tula: Kindness, is also now available. Looking ahead, the publisher is developing several companion books to cover other core traits, including Jo and Tula: Honesty and Jo and Tula: God Is With Us.

“If one child learns to show a little more kindness, if one family starts praying together, or if a parent uses these characters to start a conversation that sticks with their child, then we’ve accomplished exactly what we set out to do,” says J. Baptiste.

The first two books in the series are available now wherever the publisher’s titles are sold. Parents, grandparents, and educators can view sample pages, explore upcoming titles, and find free family resources by visiting JoAndTula.com.

About Jo and Tula

Jo and Tula is a children’s book series focused on faith, family, and character development. Through simple adventures and relatable characters, the series gives parents and grandparents a practical tool to teach gratitude, honesty, and kindness while making the most of early childhood years.

Amazon KDP:

(GRATITUDE): https://www.amazon.com/Divine-Adventures-Jo-Tula-Grateful/dp/B0G5J97FB9/ref=monarch_sidesheet_title

(KINDNESS): https://www.amazon.com/Divine-Adventures-Jo-Tula-Compassion/dp/B0H1J8V6VJ?ref_=ast_author_dp&th=1&psc=1