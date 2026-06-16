As Summer Internship Hiring Rises, Employers Turn to Game-Based Onboarding to Win Over a New Generation

Companies across the United States are welcoming some of their largest summer intern and new graduate classes in years, but many are discovering that attracting young talent is only the beginning. As employers compete to convert interns into long-term employees, attention is shifting toward a challenge that has plagued organizations for decades: onboarding.

Recent hiring data suggests internship programs are becoming more important than ever. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), employers expected to hire 3.9% more interns during the 2025-26 academic year than the previous year, while 81% planned to maintain or increase internship headcounts. At the same time, the intern-to-full-time conversion rate has climbed to 63.1%, its highest level in five years. Approximately 78% of employers now rely on internships as a key recruiting pipeline.

Yet many organizations continue to struggle with the transition from candidate to employee.

Gallup research found that only 12% of employees strongly agree that their company does a good job onboarding new hires. The consequences can be significant. Research from Brandon Hall Group indicates that strong onboarding programs can improve new-hire retention by as much as 82% and increase productivity by more than 70%. Other studies have found that employees who experience effective onboarding are substantially more likely to remain with an employer for three years or longer.

For companies investing heavily in internship and graduate recruitment, the first few days can determine whether a promising hire becomes a long-term contributor or starts looking elsewhere.

The challenge is particularly relevant for Gen Z, the generation now entering the workforce in large numbers. Having grown up with smartphones, social media, and interactive digital experiences, many younger employees expect engagement and participation rather than passive presentations and lengthy policy reviews. According to the Unstop Talent Report 2026, only 36% of HR leaders say they feel fully prepared to recruit and manage Gen Z talent effectively.

As a result, organizations are increasingly exploring game-based learning as a way to make onboarding more engaging and memorable.

One platform gaining traction among employers is Factile, the online Jeopardy game maker trusted by more than two million users worldwide. Originally popular among educators and trainers, Factile is now being used by companies to transform onboarding materials, compliance training, company knowledge, and workplace culture initiatives into interactive team competitions.

Instead of sitting through hours of slide presentations, interns can participate in live Jeopardy-style games that reinforce key information while encouraging collaboration and friendly competition. Managers can convert existing onboarding documents, training manuals, presentations, or PDFs into ready-to-play games within minutes using Factile’s AI-powered game creation tools.

The approach also addresses practical challenges faced by HR teams. Participants can join from their phones using a simple PIN or QR code, eliminating the need for software installations or specialized equipment. Sessions can be hosted in person, remotely through platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet, or delivered as self-paced activities for employees who begin on different dates.

With support for up to 100 teams and 500 players simultaneously, the platform allows organizations to onboard large groups while maintaining an interactive experience. Content can also be reused and updated across departments, locations, and future hiring cohorts, helping companies scale training efforts without significantly increasing costs.

Industry research suggests the strategy aligns with broader workplace trends. A TalentLMS survey found that 89% of employees believe they are more productive in a gamified work environment. Additional studies indicate that game-based learning can increase employee engagement by up to 48%. Meanwhile, Research and Markets projects the global gamification market will reach approximately $61 billion by 2030 as businesses continue searching for more effective ways to engage employees and improve learning outcomes.

“New hires decide how they feel about a company within the first few days, often before they have completed any meaningful work,” said Ronit Saini, Marketing Manager at Factile. “When onboarding consists entirely of slide decks and paperwork, it’s difficult to create excitement or connection. Interactive learning changes that dynamic by helping people participate, remember information, and build relationships from day one.”

Saini added that the company’s goal is to help organizations create onboarding experiences that reflect how today’s workforce learns and communicates.

“Interns and new graduates want to be involved, not simply talked at,” Saini said. “We built Factile so managers can transform existing training materials into engaging experiences within minutes. When new hires are learning, competing, and connecting with colleagues at the same time, the entire onboarding process becomes more effective.”

As organizations finalize summer internship programs and prepare future hiring initiatives, experts increasingly agree that onboarding deserves as much attention as recruitment itself. The employees who feel welcomed, engaged, and connected during their first week are often the ones most likely to accept full-time opportunities, contribute faster, and remain with the organization long-term.

For employers seeking stronger retention without dramatically increasing budgets, creating a better first-day experience may be one of the most effective investments they can make.

About Factile

Factile is the leading online Jeopardy-style game maker trusted by more than two million users worldwide, including K-12 educators, universities, hospitals, businesses, and every company in the Fortune 50. Since 2017, users have hosted more than 10 million games using Factile’s virtual buzzers, AI-powered game creation tools, and six interactive game modes. Learn more at https://www.playfactile.com/ .

Jeopardy!® is a registered trademark of Jeopardy! Productions, Inc. Factile is not affiliated with or endorsed by Jeopardy! Productions, Inc.