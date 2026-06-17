Inzecto Announces Newly Granted Upgraded EPA Registration Providing Three Months of Continuous Mosquito Control

INZECTO , a developer of Pest Management technologies, announces that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted an upgraded label registration for the company’s proprietary mosquito trap. This updated regulatory milestone extends the recognized duration of continuous insect control from 35 days to a period of three months. The regulatory upgrade allows public and private pest management entities to implement year-round mosquito management options with quarterly services. Essentially, this device now simplifies the challenges associated with mosquito and mosquito-borne disease management.

“This concludes a long and meticulous scientific evaluation process with federal regulators,” states Enrico Levi, founder and CEO of INZECTO. “This newly updated registration validates the duration of the technology using rigorous testing protocols in the US as well as internationally.”

Enrico Levi

Another major modification on the revised label is the removal of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) usually listed on product labels, due to the innovative design of the device. According to Levi, “Standard commercial mosquito control applications and vector mitigation protocols (including spraying, fogging, as well as other mosquito traps) typically require users to utilize specific safeguards, including long sleeves, protective gloves, and respirators certified by NIOSH. Under the revised federal registration, given the structural safety of the INZECTO Mosquito Trap, operators can handle and deploy the device without PPE. This operational simplicity offers relief for Professional Pest Management personnel who frequently provide applications when summer temperatures can be excessively hot.”

The device uses a geometric, pyramid‑style structure designed to contain water, maintain high internal humidity, and slow evaporation. This creates a stable microenvironment that is appealing to egg-laying female mosquitoes looking for places to rest and deposit eggs. Levi notes that its patented design draws on research about how mosquitoes respond to humidity, surface texture, and protection from air movement, rather than relying on a single factor of attractiveness.

Only the interior surface of the trap is covered with a microporous coating that releases micro-doses of adulticide and larvicide over time. Users of the INZECTO trap do not contact any active ingredients, therefore do not need PPE for safety and protection.

The exposure of mosquitoes to both adulticide and larvicide affects multiple points in the mosquito life-cycle, especially limiting the development of larvae within the device for three months. Such a combined action of adulticide and larvicide simultaneously prevents the development of resistance that often arises from repetitive use of a single insecticide class.

The overall concept is to utilize an ‘Attract-and-Kill Strategy’ by providing the most attractive breeding site for mosquitoes, which reduces oviposition in other water- holding containers.

“Our design utilizes mosquito behavior to manage populations effectively for three months,” explains Levi, “Female mosquitoes naturally select localized, humid environments to deposit eggs and rest, which makes the microclimate inside the trap highly competitive against alternative yard containers.”

This three-month EPA-validated efficacy in mosquito control supports a proactive, quarterly deployment schedule rather than conventional reactive treatments. Traditional Pest Control frequently initiates applications after localized insect populations have reached peak density. A systematic four-times-a-year maintenance cycle allows public health agencies and property managers to lower mosquito populations year-round.

Late autumn deployments, specifically from October to December, assist in suppressing the mosquitoes that would emerge during the following spring.

This updated availability arrives amid expanding geographic ranges for vector species, influenced by shifting global climate patterns and prolonged summer seasons. Regulatory trends have simultaneously restricted the allowable volume and residual duration of traditional chemical barrier treatments.

The simplicity, efficacy, duration, and mode of action of the trap allow either a stand-alone application or integration with fogging, spraying, or other forms of mosquito control.

Ultimately, this new EPA registration of the INZECTO Mosquito Trap confirms the company’s commitment to combining knowledge of insect biology with innovative technology in order to provide effective and long-lasting public health tools with no hazard to humans or the environment.