Sleeve Stars Announces Retail Expansion and International Growth Initiative Following 10,000 Monthly Unit Sales Milestone

Sleeve Stars, a mobility support products company based in Estero, Florida, announced plans to expand its retail presence and pursue additional international market opportunities following a reported milestone of more than 10,000 monthly unit sales across several core product categories.

The announcement marks a significant stage in the company’s development as it broadens its distribution strategy beyond established ecommerce channels and positions itself for continued growth in the mobility support market.

A Business Built from Everyday Consumer Needs

Sleeve Stars was founded by Swedish siblings who identified a gap in the market for mobility support products designed for everyday use. The idea originated from a family member’s search for an ankle brace that could provide support while remaining comfortable enough to wear throughout a normal workday.

What began as an effort to address a practical consumer challenge evolved into a business focused on mobility support products for ankles, knees, elbows, and feet. Since its launch, the company has operated primarily through ecommerce platforms while gradually expanding its product portfolio and customer base.

The company’s development has been guided by consumer feedback and ongoing evaluation of product performance, helping inform decisions related to product design and business growth.

Company Reports Sustained Ecommerce Growth

According to Sleeve Stars, several products within its mobility support portfolio now exceed 10,000 units sold per month through Amazon, representing a notable milestone for the business.

The company initially launched through Amazon before expanding to its Shopify storefront and additional online sales channels, including TikTok Shop. This multi-channel approach has allowed Sleeve Stars to reach consumers through a variety of purchasing platforms while maintaining a direct connection with customer feedback and market trends.

Company representatives stated that the milestone reflects consistent demand for mobility support products and provides a foundation for broader expansion initiatives currently underway.

Retail Expansion Efforts Underway

As part of its next phase of growth, Sleeve Stars has begun exploring opportunities within traditional retail channels.

The company recently participated in a trade event focused on retail partnerships and distribution opportunities. Through these efforts, Sleeve Stars has initiated discussions with pharmacies, clinics, and national retail organizations regarding potential future distribution arrangements.

While no retail agreements have been formally announced, the company confirmed that discussions remain ongoing as it evaluates opportunities to increase product availability through physical retail locations.

The retail initiative represents a strategic step beyond the company’s ecommerce origins and reflects broader efforts to diversify distribution channels while improving product accessibility for consumers.

International Markets Identified as Growth Priorities

In addition to retail expansion, Sleeve Stars reported plans to pursue growth opportunities in international markets, with Europe and North America identified as priority regions.

According to the company, its expansion strategy will focus initially on established product categories before considering broader portfolio development within new markets.

The company stated that future growth initiatives will be implemented through a measured approach designed to align with operational capacity and market demand.

International expansion efforts are expected to complement the company’s existing ecommerce operations while supporting long-term business development objectives.

Growing Interest in Mobility and Preventive Wellness

The company’s expansion plans coincide with broader changes in how consumers approach mobility support and physical wellness products.

According to Sleeve Stars, mobility support products are increasingly being incorporated into everyday wellness routines rather than being used exclusively for injury recovery or athletic rehabilitation. This trend has contributed to growing interest in products designed to support daily activity, mobility, and long-term physical function.

The company noted that consumers from a variety of backgrounds, including active adults, outdoor enthusiasts, office professionals, and older adults, are increasingly incorporating mobility support products into their regular health and wellness practices.

Industry observers have identified preventive wellness and healthy aging as areas of continued growth within the broader health and mobility support sectors..

Positioning for the Next Stage of Growth

The company’s reported sales milestone, retail expansion efforts, and international growth initiatives represent a new chapter in the evolution of the business.

What began as a single product concept has expanded into a broader mobility support brand serving consumers through multiple sales channels. As retail discussions continue and international opportunities are evaluated, Sleeve Stars stated that it remains focused on mobility, recovery, and long-term physical wellness categories.

The company expects its future growth strategy to emphasize sustainable expansion while continuing to develop products designed for everyday mobility support.

About Sleeve Stars

Sleeve Stars is a mobility support and compression wear company headquartered in Estero, Florida. Founded by Swedish siblings with a shared interest in active lifestyles and outdoor activities, the company develops support products for ankles, knees, elbows, and feet intended for use across exercise, recovery, and everyday activities. Sleeve Stars operates through ecommerce channels and is currently pursuing retail and international expansion initiatives. More information is available at sleevestars.com or by contacting george@burmanenterprise.com . The company is located at 23160 Fashion Dr, Ste 218, Estero, FL 33928.