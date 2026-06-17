Binance Expands Unified Trading Experience Through Its Multi-Asset Super App Strategy

When Binance launched in 2017, half the battle of getting into crypto was navigating the interfaces. Legacy exchanges at the time were slow, cluttered, and built for tech-savvy users. Binance focused on the basics that traders cared about: deep liquidity, faster execution, straightforward onboarding, and an accessible user experience.

Since then, we’ve continued expanding what users can access on Binance, from more trading pairs to an entire universe of products spanning payments, social, chat, and earning. Crypto remains at the center of Binance’s identity. Adding stocks now establishes Binance as a complete gateway to the wider financial system.

With Binance, you can now buy and sell over 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs settled in stablecoins in select jurisdictions, right alongside your crypto, in a single app.

Main Takeaways

7,000+ U.S. stocks and ETFs now trade alongside crypto in one Binance app and account, on a 24/5 schedule, with tokenized securities just added to the platform

Stock trades on Binance settle in stablecoins (USDC, USDT, USD1, $U) or BNB, reducing friction in both user experience and market access for billions of unbanked users globally.

Direct stocks and ETFs, as well as the new tokenized securities functionality, mark a significant step for Binance as a financial super app, expanding from crypto trading to multi-asset trading on blockchain rails.

Crypto, Stocks, and ETFs on Binance

For the last nine years, Binance has been building toward a financial system that’s more efficient, more accessible, and with fewer barriers. A core part of that vision has been creating a platform where users have greater command over their financial lives.

Over 7,000 U.S. stocks and ETFs now sit alongside crypto within one Binance app and account. Stock trading is available on an extended 24/5 schedule, because everyone should have the ability to react to market-moving news as they happen.

Direct stock trading and bStocks play an integral role in our super app vision, bringing crypto, equities, and on-chain finance into a unified user experience. For more details on bStocks, you can read our full announcement post .

Removing the Friction of Multi-Asset Portfolios

The concept of diversified investing continues to expand, spanning across multiple asset classes. Today’s investors hold crypto, equities, ETFs, and stablecoins, and they want flexibility to move between them.

On Binance, the multi-asset experience has been simplified to a few taps. Users can go from Bitcoin to widely followed U.S. equities without switching platforms.

Final Thoughts

Binance started with crypto, and crypto will remain our foundation. It is still the most open, programmable, and global financial rail available today. Everything we build is guided by our core mission of advancing equitable financial access and building a more transparent and safe system for all.

Bringing stocks and ETFs into the Binance ecosystem reflects what we’ve been doing since the beginning: give users the tools they need to control their own financial futures, whether it’s through 24/5 access to stablecoin-denominated U.S. stock trading pairs or the flexibility to trade across multiple asset classes on one simple interface trusted by over 300 million users.

Further Reading

Disclaimer: Nest Trading Limited acts as your introducing broker and routes your orders for Securities to its clearing broker partner, Alpaca Securities LLC, for execution, clearing, settlement and custody. Binance does not handle or custody your Securities. Securities are subject to high market and liquidity risk and price volatility (particularly outside traditional market hours). The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Past performance is not a reliable predictor of future performance. Before trading, you should make an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the risks and potential benefits. Consult your own advisers, where appropriate. This information should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Binance may receive payment for order flow remuneration for directing your orders. To learn more about how to protect yourself, visit our Responsible Trading page . For more information, see our Terms of Use , Securities Trading Product Terms and Risk Warning .

Disclaimer: bStocks Tokenized Securities are classified as Certificates representing certain Financial Instruments (paragraph 92, Schedule 1 to FSMR). bStocks are not stocks or shares and bStocks do not allow holders to directly own a share or stock in the underlying listed company. bStocks do not represent any affiliation with the underlying asset’s issuer. bStocks are offered through an Approved Prospectus in the ADGM and are not offered in any other jurisdiction. No public offer is made outside of the ADGM. Tokenized Securities are available only to eligible users in permitted jurisdictions on a secondary market basis only. It is your sole responsibility to ensure that accessing and trading Tokenized Securities is lawful in your jurisdiction before proceeding. Accessing this product from a jurisdiction in which it is prohibited or restricted does not create any liability or obligation on the part of Binance. We may restrict, suspend, reject, cancel, or unwind access or transactions if we determine, in our sole discretion, that your access or transaction may breach applicable law, product restrictions, eligibility criteria, sanctions requirements, or the relevant offering documents.

No information displayed in connection with Tokenized Securities is intended as an offer, solicitation, promotion, recommendation, or invitation to buy or sell securities in any jurisdiction. Tokenized Securities are not offered, sold, distributed, made available, or accessible in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. The Tokenized Securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 or any U.S. state securities laws and a public offering of bStocks will not be conducted in the United States or any other jurisdiction (other than the ADGM). By accessing this product, you represent and warrant that you are not a U.S. person, are not located in the United States, are not acting for the account or benefit of any U.S. person, and will not access, purchase, sell, transfer, redeem, or otherwise transact in Tokenized Securities from within the United States.

For more information, see the Terms of Use , Exchange Rules , Exchange Procedures , relevant Prospectus (if applicable to you and understanding that the offer is only made in ADGM, no public offer is being made elsewhere and viewing the prospectus does not constitute an invitation or solicitation outside ADGM) , bStocks Minting and Redemption Product Terms , Admission to Trading Notice and Risk Warning .

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.