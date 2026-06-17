VALUESQUE Celebrates Over 10 Years of Impact While Expanding Support for Complex Valuation Cases Worldwide

VALUESQUE is celebrating over 10 years of impact in the field of business valuation, financial analysis, and litigation support while continuing to expand its reach across international markets. Founded by valuation expert and professor Matthias Meitner, VALUESQUE has spent more than a decade supporting clients facing some of the most complex financial and valuation challenges. As the firm marks this milestone, Meitner says the anniversary represents both a reflection on the work completed to date and an opportunity to build on that foundation through continued international growth.

Matthias Meitner

“Reaching more than 10 years is meaningful because it reflects the trust clients have placed in us during highly important decisions,” Meitner says. “At the same time, it creates an opportunity to look ahead and continue bringing our expertise to new markets and new challenges.”

VALUESQUE is a Germany-based advisory firm specializing in business valuation, financial statement analysis, litigation support, fairness opinions, financial due diligence, and complex valuation assignments. The firm frequently works on matters involving shareholder disputes, corporate transactions, valuation controversies, and situations that require detailed financial analysis combined with valuation expertise.

The path to founding the company began long before VALUESQUE officially opened its doors. Meitner studied business administration before earning a doctorate focused on business valuation. He later spent more than a decade at one of the world’s leading financial services groups, where he worked on complex investment, accounting, and valuation matters. According to Meitner, those experiences helped shape his understanding of how financial theory, market realities, and analytical rigor intersect in practice.

When he launched VALUESQUE, the objective was to create a practice capable of addressing valuation challenges that extended beyond standard assignments. Over time, the firm’s work increasingly focused on situations involving complex ownership structures, distressed businesses, high-value disputes, startup valuations, and litigation matters where traditional approaches often require additional depth and scrutiny.

According to Meitner, one of the defining characteristics of these assignments is the need to combine multiple perspectives. Successful valuation work often requires a blend of analytical expertise, conceptual understanding, market knowledge, and practical experience.

“Complex cases rarely fit neatly into a predefined framework,” he says. “The most reliable outcomes come from understanding the theoretical foundations while also analyzing the economic realities surrounding a situation.”

Over the years, that approach has contributed to several important milestones for the firm. Meitner points to the expansion into international high-stakes litigation matters and complex squeeze-out proceedings as significant developments in the company’s growth. Around 2020 and 2021, VALUESQUE also expanded its operational capabilities, enabling the firm to support a growing number of sophisticated engagements.

Today, the firm’s work spans a range of industries and jurisdictions. While regulatory frameworks may vary between countries, Meitner notes that the economic principles underlying valuation remain broadly consistent. That perspective has allowed VALUESQUE to support clients in increasingly international environments where valuation questions often intersect with legal, financial, and strategic considerations.

Looking ahead, Meitner believes the industry is entering a period of continued evolution. Advances in artificial intelligence and analytical technologies are changing how information is processed and evaluated. From his perspective, these developments create opportunities for professionals to devote more attention to the complex judgment calls and nuanced issues that often define high-stakes engagements.

The next phase of growth for VALUESQUE will focus on expanding the firm’s international presence and continuing to support clients facing particularly challenging valuation and financial analysis questions.

“We see significant opportunities to contribute on a broader international scale,” Meitner says. “The economic principles that drive valuation are relevant across markets, and there is growing demand for advice that combines analytical depth with practical experience. We look forward to helping more organizations navigate complex situations in the years ahead.”

As VALUESQUE celebrates over 10 years of impact, the firm remains focused on supporting clients through complex valuation matters while pursuing new opportunities to extend that work across Europe and other international markets.