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Globlazer Announces Open Design Initiative to Open the Source of Cat Tree Design

ByEthan Lin

Jun 18, 2026

Globlazer today announced the Globlazer Open Design Initiative, a major step toward opening the source of cat tree design to designers, factories, pet brands, manufacturers, and cat lovers worldwide.

Through this initiative, Globlazer plans to open its historical cat tree model library through Globlazer.com/open, making selected models, structural explanations, material information, and factory-use drawings available for public viewing and download. The initiative is also connected with Deskat, Globlazer’s global open design platform that allows users to create, modify, validate, and export 3D cat tree designs directly in a browser.

Globlazer believes cat tree design should not be treated only as appearance. A cat tree is a structure. It carries weight, movement, material responsibility, and the daily trust of cats and the people who love them. For this reason, Globlazer sees open design not as a shortcut, but as a way to make responsible cat furniture design more visible.

“For a long time, cat tree design has been treated mainly as shape and appearance,” said Louis Wang, Founder and CEO of Globlazer. “But a cat tree is more than a product photo. It is a structure that cats climb, scratch, jump on, and rest in every day. The material matters. The balance matters. The design logic matters. That is why we believe the source of cat tree design should become more transparent.”

The company said the cat tree industry has long faced a common challenge: visual imitation is easy, while meaningful structural improvement is much harder. Instead of relying only on closed protection, Globlazer is choosing to make its design source more visible and invite the industry to build from a stronger foundation.

“Open design is not a compromise,” Louis Wang added. “It is a deliberate form of transparency. We are not opening our models because design does not matter. We are opening them because design matters too much to remain hidden behind imitation. When ideas can move freely, progress becomes faster. But progress also needs standards.”

The Globlazer Open Model Library, planned for Globlazer.com/open, will serve as the official source library for Globlazer’s cat tree design assets. Each model page may include 3D previews, dimensions, structural notes, material specifications, downloadable files, license information, and production-related resources.

Globlazer emphasized that open design does not mean careless copying, unfinished products, or the absence of standards. On the contrary, the company believes openness should lead to stronger shared standards around structure, materials, manufacturing, safety, and real cat behavior.

With the launch of the Globlazer Open Design Initiative, Globlazer hopes to become not only a leading brand in the cat tree market, but also a driving force behind cat tree design knowledge, production logic, and responsible industry standards.

“We are not simply opening models,” Louis Wang said. “We hope to open a better way for cat tree design, communication, and evolution.”

About Globlazer

Globlazer is a leading brand in the cat tree industry, specializing in the design and development of high-quality large cat trees and structural pet products.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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