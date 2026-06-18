HOVER HERO Launches Autonomous Coastal Safety Platform Designed to Transform Ocean Awareness and Human-Shark Coexistence

HOVER HERO has announced the launch of its autonomous coastal safety and intelligence platform, introducing a new approach to beach safety, ocean awareness, and recreational drone technology. Developed by founder Scott Haack, the patent-pending system combines autonomous drone operation, wearable connectivity, automated threat detection, content creation capabilities, and remote monitoring into a single platform designed for use in coastal and inland environments.

The launch marks an important milestone for the company as it enters a rapidly growing drone market with a product focused on prevention rather than reaction. While lifeguards and emergency responders play a critical role after incidents occur, HOVER HERO was created around the idea of providing users with advanced awareness through what the company explains as a “Lifeguard in the Sky.” Source: Scott Haack

Unlike traditional consumer drones that require active piloting, HOVER HERO operates autonomously. Users sync a wearable Hero Band to the drone through a mobile application, select a hovering height of up to 300 feet, and allow the system to follow them automatically. Whether users are swimming, surfing, paddleboarding, hiking, skiing, or spending time outdoors, the drone is designed to remain connected and operational without continuous manual control.

A key feature of the platform is its automated threat detection capability. According to the company, when a shark or other identified threat is detected, the system sends a vibratory alert through the Hero Band, notifying the user to leave the water. Images associated with detections are captured and stored within the application for later review.

“HOVER HERO was built to give people greater awareness of their surroundings while helping create a safer relationship between humans and marine life,” said Haack. “Our goal is not only to enhance safety, but also to provide information that can support coexistence and conservation.”

The company believes the platform’s applications extend beyond ocean safety. Information on the HOVER HERO website highlights additional uses, including monitoring children, observing recreational activities, documenting outdoor adventures, and providing remote visual awareness in a variety of settings. The platform is designed to function across both coastal and inland environments, expanding its potential audience beyond traditional beachgoers.

Another component of the launch strategy centers on user-generated content. As the drone follows users autonomously, it can capture aerial imagery and video without requiring a dedicated operator. This capability positions HOVER HERO not only as a safety platform but also as a lifestyle technology product for outdoor enthusiasts seeking hands-free content creation.

Source: Scott Haack

Industry observers have noted that successful outdoor brands often emerge by aligning technology with a broader lifestyle movement. HOVER HERO’s leadership believes growing interest in ocean safety, environmental awareness, and outdoor recreation creates an opportunity to build a community around those shared values.

“Our vision extends beyond the drone itself,” Haack said. “We see HOVER HERO becoming a brand that represents adventure, awareness, safety, and respect for the natural world.”

The company has also expanded its visibility ahead of launch. HOVER HERO recently announced that Haack would appear on Daymond John’s television program Next Level CEO, providing additional exposure for the technology and its mission.

As public interest in autonomous technologies continues to grow, HOVER HERO enters the market with a platform that combines wearable technology, aerial intelligence, automated monitoring, and safety-focused innovation. By focusing on proactive awareness and shark conservation alongside content creation and lifestyle applications, the company aims to establish a distinct position within the evolving drone industry while promoting a future where technology supports safer interactions between people and the environments they enjoy.