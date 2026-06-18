Iconic Brand Group Partners with Ready Pool, Driving the Container Pool Innovator to More Than $7 Million in Monthly Deal Flow

Iconic Brand Group (IBG), a national business consulting and full-service marketing firm, today announced its strategic partnership with Ready Pool , the company reinventing the backyard pool by manufacturing luxury swimming pools out of shipping containers. Since the engagement began, Ready Pool has scaled to more than $7 million in monthly deal flow in just over 14 months in business.

The partnership pairs Ready Pool’s category-defining product with IBG’s operator-first growth playbook, which spans programmatic SEO, marketing systems, CRM automation, and sales process optimization. The result is a brand that went from launch to nationally recognized in a little over a year.

Ready Pool was built around a clear gap in the market. A traditional in-ground pool can run $80,000 or more and take months of permitting and construction. On the other end, a $5,000 above-ground vinyl pool looks the part of a temporary fix and rarely lasts. Ready Pool’s container pools sit in the middle that buyers have been asking for: a cost effective, premium, durable, fast-to-install pool that arrives ready to enjoy.

“Ready Pool already had the product the market wanted. What it needed was the system to put that product in front of the right buyers at scale,” said Joshua Paul Hooks, Founder and CEO of Iconic Brand Group. “We built the demand engine, tightened the sales process, and let a great product do what a great product does. The numbers followed fast.”

IBG’s approach treats marketing, operations, sales, and brand as one connected system rather than separate line items. For Ready Pool, that meant engineering inbound demand through programmatic SEO, automating lead capture and follow-up inside the company’s CRM, and removing friction at every step between a curious homeowner and a signed deal.

“This is exactly the kind of business we love to build with,” Hooks added. “A real product, a clear market gap, and an owner willing to move fast. When those three things line up, our model produces outsized results.”

Ready Pool’s growth reflects a broader shift in how Americans think about backyard living. Homeowners increasingly want resort-quality amenities without the cost, timeline, or permanence of traditional construction. Ready Pool’s modular, container-based design delivers that, and the company is positioned to keep expanding as awareness of the category grows.

The partnership is ongoing, with both companies focused on scaling Ready Pool’s reach across new markets nationwide.

About Ready Pool

Ready Pool manufactures luxury swimming pools built from shipping containers, delivering a premium, durable, and fast-to-install alternative to traditional in-ground and above-ground pools. The company fills a long-standing gap in the swimming pool market with a product that combines high-end design, long lifespan, and a streamlined buying experience. Learn more at readypool.com.

About Iconic Brand Group

Iconic Brand Group (IBG) is a national business consulting and full-service marketing firm that helps founders, operators, and investors turn ideas into high-growth ventures. IBG specializes in programmatic SEO, marketing systems, CRM automation, sales process optimization, brand positioning, and U.S. market entry for foreign brands. The firm operates on an operators-first philosophy, building systems that drive measurable revenue and long-term value. In select cases, IBG takes equity positions in the companies it helps scale. Learn more at iconicbrandgroup.com.