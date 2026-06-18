DataDocks Wins “Smart Warehousing Innovation of the Year” In SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards 2026

DataDocks , the software firm that streamlines dock scheduling and yard management for warehouses and production facilities, announced today it has been awarded “Smart Warehousing Innovation of the Year” in the 5th annual awards program run by SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence provider that evaluates technology products in the supply chain technology and logistics sector.

DataDocks provides scheduling software that automates the assignment of time slots and dock doors to inbound and outbound trucks. The platform features a self-service carrier portal, automated notifications, and real-time visibility into dock operations. Its yard management features indicate where each trailer is parked, which are ready to work, and which staff member is responsible. Appointment data flows through gate arrival, yard staging, dock assignment, and departure as one continuous system.

DataDock’s AI agent, trained on years of real world operational data, allows warehouse teams to configure complex scheduling logic using natural language. Beyond scheduling, DataDocks provides operations leaders with real-time dashboards and analytics that help identify congestion risks, improve dock utilization, and continuously optimize operations.

“Our customers report significant improvements in operational performance. Customers have achieved ROI through improved throughput and reduced labor costs, while 3PL operators have improved on-time outbound shipments, and our new enhancements can also reduce lead times across distribution operations,” said Nick Rakovsky , CEO of DataDocks. “We want to thank SupplyTech Breakthrough for this incredible award. Warehouse efficiency depends heavily on what happens at the dock door, and our approach removes the complexity traditionally associated with dock operations. The result is one effortless system for yard management and dock scheduling.”

The purpose of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies and solutions emerging as market leaders in new categories. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation and last-mile innovation, the program looks for the solutions that are enabling supply chain companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“DataDocks’ use of AI is transforming warehouse operations by turning complex dock scheduling into simple conversations. A persistent operational bottleneck in warehouses is managing dock capacity while coordinating inbound and outbound freight. Many facilities rely on spreadsheets, emails, and manual coordination, creating congestion, unpredictable truck arrivals, and little visibility into daily operations,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “By combining advanced scheduling algorithms with an intuitive AI interface, DataDocks enables a smarter warehouse environment where freight flows more predictably, teams make faster decisions, and facilities operate with greater efficiency and visibility. We’re awarding DataDocks with ‘Smart Warehousing Innovation of the Year!’”

About DataDocks

DataDocks helps logistics teams by replacing fragmented spreadsheets with an online portal. Carriers can self-book appointments 24/7, cutting out 80% of emails and phone calls, while giving facilities accountability and control over their schedule. This results in fewer disputes, faster turn times, and less reliance on overtime. Trusted by enterprise supply chains world-wide, DataDocks is customizable for the messy realities of operations, providing a clear audit trail and real-time visibility of exactly what’s happening in the yard.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in the recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.