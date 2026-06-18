Hypecast Launches Strategic Partners to Turn Corporate Comms Teams Into Podcast Powerhouses

Hypecast, the corporate podcast company serving enterprises globally, today announced the launch of Hypecast Strategic Partners, an enablement division that helps enterprise communications teams identify the right podcast use cases and build programs in-house on Hypecast software – without agency retainers or a production payroll. The move follows a pattern set by leading technology companies, which increasingly pair their platforms with expert teams that work hands-on with customers rather than leaving them alone with a login.

From left to right: Simon Kapel (CTO), Max Conrad (CEO), Andreas Gebhard (President Americas)

The launch responds to a structural shift in workplace communication. Email and intranet content increasingly fail to reach employees, particularly the estimated 80 percent of the global workforce that works away from a desk. Audio, by contrast, travels with the listener. Internal podcasts produced on the Hypecast corporate podcast platform record listen-through rates of 78 percent, a level of sustained attention that few internal channels can match.

Externally, the case is similar. Research conducted by Nielsen has found podcast advertising generates up to 4.4 times better brand recall than display advertising on other digital media, and listeners consistently report high trust in the hosts of shows they follow regularly. For executive thought leadership and brand storytelling, podcasting has moved from experiment to standing channel at many of the world’s leading professional-services and technology firms.

What has held many companies back is the assumed cost: agency contracts, studio bookings, and dedicated production staff. Hypecast Strategic Partners is built to remove that barrier. The team helps customers find the use case that fits their organization, shape format and editorial direction, and train internal teams to produce confidently on Hypecast software. Engagements range from a fixed-scope Strategy Sprint, which delivers use cases, format, and a production blueprint in four to six weeks, to guided launch support through a first season with full handover, to a standing partnership in which the Hypecast team remains available for support and sparring as programs mature.

The division launches as Hypecast expands its United States operations under Andreas Gebhard, newly appointed President Americas, who will lead the company’s growth in the region from New York. Hypecast already powers podcast programs for US and Americas customers ranging from the health industry to media and legal.

“Most software companies hand over a login and disappear,” said Andreas Gebhard, President Americas at Hypecast. “Strategic Partners is the team behind the software that customers can actually reach – to find the right use case, sharpen a format, or pressure-test an idea before it goes live. The goal is not to produce shows for companies. It is to make their own teams capable of producing shows they are proud of, without burning budget on agencies or building a production department.”

In Europe, Hypecast works with leading enterprises. The company operates globally with teams in New York, Madrid, Berlin, and Borken, Germany, and runs a dedicated podcast studio in Berlin.

The Strategic Partners team operates behind Hypecast’s software suite, which includes secure hosting, analytics, AI-assisted production tools, and distribution into workplace channels such as Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, and employee apps. The combined offering covers the three formats Hypecast has defined for the category: the internal podcast for employee audiences, the corporate podcast for executive-led public shows, and the branded podcast for content-marketing programs.

Founded in 2021, Hypecast serves startups, SMEs, and large enterprises that want to make audio a standing part of their communications. Hypecast is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant, a requirement set that has made it a frequent choice for organizations with strict information-security and procurement standards.

Enterprise communications teams can review engagement models and request a consultation with Hypecast Strategic Partners.

About Hypecast

Hypecast is the corporate podcast company. Operated by Hype1000 GmbH with teams in New York, Madrid, Berlin, and Borken, Hypecast is a secure software platform that helps organizations launch and run internal and corporate podcasts in-house. Clients include leading corporates and SMEs globally and is used in more than 30 countries. Hypecast is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant. More at www.hypecast.one.