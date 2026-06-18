ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a two-way integration with Google Agent Development Kit (ADK), Google’s open framework for building multi-agent systems. Developers building agents in ADK can now connect ZoomInfo through a Model Context Protocol (MCP) OAuth application, and they can use ADK itself to build Custom Data Connectors that push agent-produced signals back into GTM Studio Audiences inside ZoomInfo. The connective tissue underneath both flows is GTM.AI , ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer.

GTM.AI exposes ZoomInfo’s verified data graph and agentic orchestration through API and MCP, so any framework, agent, or workflow can plug in. The data backbone is the GTM Context Graph, which holds identity-resolved data on 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, continuously refreshed and continuously queryable. ADK developers ship agents that read live ZoomInfo data, and ZoomInfo customers route the signals those agents produce back into the audiences they build for outbound.

ZoomInfo intelligence inside every ADK agent. Developers register ZoomInfo as an MCP OAuth application inside their ADK project. Once connected, agents call ZoomInfo intelligence directly through MCP. They read verified contact data, account firmographics, technographics, corporate hierarchy, and intent signals. There is no separate enrichment pass and no nightly sync. ADK ships with native MCP support, so agents connect without bespoke glue code.

The integration also runs in reverse. Developers use ADK to build a Custom Data Connector inside ZoomInfo GTM Studio. The connector pushes agent-produced signals, including qualification outcomes, agent-routed dispositions, and conversation outcomes, back into GTM Studio Audiences. Marketers and RevOps then build outbound audiences that include or exclude contacts based on what the agents observed. The next campaign, the next sequence, and the next agent run use that signal.

One context layer across the GTM stack. Google ADK is one of dozens of completed integrations on GTM.AI, alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, ChatGPT, and Google Workspace. The same governance plane sits above every surface that consumes GTM.AI. Access control, permissioning, data lineage, AI policy, and audit logging apply consistently across both directions of the ADK integration, alongside ZoomInfo itself and every other framework the customer adopts.

The data foundation is the point. About 70% of B2B contact data decays every year. A multi-agent system reasoning over stale data scales the wrong answer faster than a single agent would, because every hop between agents compounds the error. Verified data through GTM.AI keeps the reasoning grounded in identity-resolved truth, and pulling fresh agent-observed signals back through the Custom Data Connector keeps each audience aligned with what the agents actually saw and did.

This is the structural difference from a generic data integration. Most agent-framework integrations rely on whatever data the developer brings. With GTM.AI as the headless context layer, ADK agents read from the GTM Context Graph directly, signals flow back into GTM Studio Audiences directly, and customers maintain one governance posture across ZoomInfo, every ADK agent they ship, and any other surface that consumes GTM.AI.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.

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