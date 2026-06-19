Pridemore Properties Team Announces Milestone of Surpassing $1 Billion in Sales Volume; Mike Hege Recognized Among Charlotte’s Top 100 Realtors

The Pridemore Properties Team with Compass announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in cumulative team sales volume, marking a significant milestone for the Charlotte area real estate organization. The announcement coincides with co-leader Mike Hege earning recognition among Charlotte’s Top 100 Realtors, reflecting continued activity within one of the Southeast’s most competitive housing markets.

The milestone highlights sustained growth across residential, luxury, relocation, and investment real estate transactions throughout Charlotte, Huntersville, Lake Norman, and surrounding North Carolina communities.

Mike Hege, a lifelong Charlotte resident and co-leader of the Pridemore Properties Team, has contributed to the team’s growth through work with residential buyers and sellers, relocating executives, military families, investors, and luxury homeowners. In addition to the team’s cumulative sales achievement, Hege currently oversees a VIP client portfolio exceeding $40 million annually.

Charlotte Market Continues to Attract Relocation and Luxury Buyers

The announcement comes as Charlotte continues to experience population growth and relocation activity from individuals, families, and businesses moving to the region. Demand for residential and luxury housing throughout Charlotte and Lake Norman has contributed to ongoing transaction activity across multiple market segments.

According to industry observers, relocation buyers, executive transfers, and second-home purchasers continue to play an important role in the region’s housing market. The Pridemore Properties Team reports increased engagement from clients seeking guidance on relocation, luxury properties, and long-term investment opportunities.

Serving Buyers and Sellers Across the Charlotte Region

Mike serves clients throughout:

Huntersville

Charlotte

Lake Norman

Cornelius

Davidson

Mooresville

Greater Charlotte

Surrounding North Carolina communities

His services include strategic pricing, luxury marketing, buyer representation, relocation assistance, investment guidance, and transaction management designed to help clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence.

Having grown up in Charlotte, Mike brings firsthand knowledge of local neighborhoods, growth patterns, pricing trends, and community development. His understanding of the market helps clients make informed decisions whether buying, selling, relocating, or investing.

Industry Recognition and Professional Achievements

Mike Hege’s career accomplishments include:

Over $1 Billion in Team Sales Volume

Top 100 Realtor Recognition in Charlotte

More than $40 Million in Annual VIP Client Transactions

Compass Sports & Entertainment Division Membership

Best of the Best Recognition by Top Agent Magazine

Trusted Dave Ramsey Recommended Professional

Certified Residential Specialist

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist

Military Relocation Professional

These achievements reflect a commitment to professionalism, education, and client success across every stage of the real estate process.

Trusted by Executives, Athletes, and Relocating Families

As a member of the Compass Sports & Entertainment Division, Mike has worked with clients connected to organizations such as the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, and UNC Charlotte athletic programs, while also assisting executives and families relocating to the region.

He understands the unique demands that often accompany high-profile moves, including privacy concerns, scheduling challenges, lifestyle requirements, and complex negotiations. His ability to provide personalized service and local expertise has helped establish long-term relationships with clients seeking trusted representation during major life transitions.

A Background That Sets Him Apart

Before entering real estate, Mike worked as an Emergency Room Registered Nurse. That experience helped shape the calm, solutions-focused approach that clients continue to value today.

Combined with a Master’s Degree in Real Estate and extensive professional training, Mike brings a unique blend of education, analytical thinking, and client advocacy to every transaction. Clients frequently cite his responsiveness, patience, communication skills, and attention to detail as key reasons for choosing to work with him.

According to Mike:

“Every client deserves honest advice, clear communication, and a strategy designed around their specific goals. Real estate is one of the biggest financial decisions people make, and I take that responsibility seriously.”

Advanced Real Estate Expertise

Mike holds several respected industry designations, including:

Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)

Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR)

Graduate REALTOR Institute (GRI)

Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS)

Military Relocation Professional (MRP)

Certified New Home Specialist

Residential Construction Certified

NAR Green Designation

E-PRO Certification

These certifications allow him to provide strategic guidance across luxury homes, relocation transactions, military moves, new construction, investment properties, and traditional residential sales.

Compass Programs Designed to Benefit Clients

Mike provides access to several Compass programs designed to help clients create advantages throughout the buying and selling process.

Compass Concierge allows sellers to make eligible home improvements such as staging, painting, flooring, and landscaping before listing, without paying upfront costs.

Compass Bridge Loan Services can help qualified homeowners purchase a new property before selling their existing home, creating additional flexibility during a move.

Compass Private Exclusives allows select listings to be marketed privately before appearing on public real estate websites, offering added privacy and exclusivity.

These programs help sellers prepare, position, and market their properties more effectively while creating smoother transitions for buyers and homeowners.

Helping Military Families Relocate

Mike is also known for assisting military families relocating to and from North Carolina.

Having helped more than 100 military families throughout his career, he understands the challenges often associated with deployment schedules, long-distance moves, tight timelines, and unfamiliar housing markets. His Military Relocation Professional designation and relocation experience help ensure military clients receive knowledgeable guidance and responsive support throughout the process.

Why Clients Choose Mike Hege

Homeowners, buyers, and investors consistently choose Mike because of his:

$1 Billion+ Team Sales Volume

Top 100 Charlotte Realtor Recognition

Luxury Real Estate Expertise

Relocation Experience

Military Relocation Knowledge

Strong Negotiation Skills

Concierge-Level Service

Deep Local Market Knowledge

Lifelong Charlotte Roots

Proven Marketing Strategies

Professional Athlete and Executive Relocation Experience

His ability to combine data-driven strategy with personalized service continues to make him a trusted real estate advisor throughout the Charlotte and Lake Norman markets.

About Mike Hege

Mike Hege is a Realtor serving Huntersville, Charlotte, Lake Norman, and surrounding North Carolina communities. As co-leader of the Pridemore Properties Team with Compass, he has helped contribute to more than $1 billion in team sales volume while managing over $40 million in annual VIP client transactions.

Recognized as a Top 100 Realtor in Charlotte and a member of the Compass Sports & Entertainment Division, Mike specializes in luxury homes, relocation services, executive moves, military relocations, investment properties, and residential real estate.

To learn more about Mike Hege’s real estate services, market expertise, and available listings, visit his official website at MikeHege.com . Prospective buyers, sellers, investors, and relocating families can connect with Mike directly by phone at (704) 608-2794 or by email at mike.hege@compass.com . Additional information about Mike’s background, experience, and client-focused approach can be found on his About page .

Mike also maintains an active presence across multiple online platforms including Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn , Zillow , Yelp , Realtor.com , Apple Maps , Nextdoor , Bing Maps , and X (formerly Twitter) . Clients who have worked with Mike are encouraged to share their experiences through his Google Reviews profile, where they can read feedback from past clients and leave a review about their own real estate journey. These platforms provide additional insights into Mike Hege’s professional background, client success stories, market updates, community involvement, and ongoing real estate activity.