Founders Legal Leads Governance and Risk Advisory for Businesses Using Generative AI

Founders Legal is expanding its focus on AI governance and risk management to help businesses use artificial intelligence in contracts, documentation, policies, and operational workflows while preserving legal oversight, confidentiality safeguards, and accountability standards.

Generative AI has moved into daily business operations. Companies now use AI to draft contracts, create internal policies, summarize documents, review compliance obligations, and support decision-making across departments. The efficiency gains are meaningful, and for many organizations, AI has become a practical business tool rather than an emerging technology experiment.

With adoption increasing, companies are giving closer attention to the quality of AI-generated work product, the handling of confidential information, the ownership of generated content, and the consequences of relying on inaccurate outputs. A contract generated in seconds still carries legal consequences. A policy drafted by AI still requires review. Legal responsibility continues to attach to the final result.

AI-generated work product is now moving into contracts, policies, and commercial decision-making. That shift is creating demand for defined governance, review protocols, and legal risk management. Founders Legal is helping businesses address those issues through practical guidance on AI policies, confidentiality safeguards, contract review standards, and accountability frameworks.

AI adoption continues across nearly every industry. Organizations are integrating generative AI into customer service, human resources, compliance, operations, finance, and legal functions. As these tools become embedded in business workflows, executives are evaluating what AI can do, how AI-generated work product should be reviewed, and when legal oversight is required.

Recent legal developments have reinforced the importance of that assessment. Courts are beginning to apply longstanding legal principles to AI-generated materials, emphasizing that responsibility for final work product remains with the person or organization using the tool. Questions involving confidentiality, privilege, ownership, and reliance are becoming increasingly significant as AI-generated documents move from internal experimentation into ordinary business use.

One recent federal court decision drew attention after a judge ruled that materials generated through a publicly available AI platform were protected by neither attorney-client privilege nor the work product doctrine. The ruling was fact-specific and does not create a universal rule for all AI use, but it highlights the legal scrutiny surrounding how AI tools are used and what information is shared with them.

For businesses, the implications extend beyond litigation. Employees may use AI to prepare customer agreements, summarize vendor contracts, draft employment policies, analyze documents, and generate internal communications. Each use case presents considerations involving confidentiality, accuracy, intellectual property, regulatory obligations, and contractual risk.

Founders Legal’s approach is informed by practical experience. The firm incorporates AI technologies throughout its own operations where they improve efficiency, consistency, and service delivery. Its perspective reflects the view that AI delivers its greatest value when technological capability is paired with human judgment, legal oversight, and defined governance standards.

“AI has become part of everyday business operations, and its value is clear when it is used with judgment,” said David H. Pierce , Corporate Chair at Founders Legal. “The concern is reliance without review. Businesses need governance frameworks that address accuracy, confidentiality, privilege, and accountability before AI-generated documents become part of legal or commercial decision-making.”

Pierce said many organizations have moved beyond the threshold question of whether to use AI and are now focused on how to implement it responsibly.

“The conversation has shifted from adoption to accountability,” Pierce said. “Organizations are increasingly focused on how information is entered into AI systems, how outputs are reviewed, and how legal obligations are maintained as these tools become embedded throughout the business.”

The firm views AI governance as the next stage of business adoption. Early conversations centered on access and capability. Today, businesses are focused on process, oversight, and risk management. As AI becomes integrated into contracts, policies, communications, and decision-making workflows, companies are developing governance structures that allow them to benefit from the technology while maintaining operational discipline.

The next phase of AI adoption will be defined by how organizations govern its use. Companies that establish standards for confidentiality, review, accountability, and oversight will be better positioned to benefit from AI while reducing avoidable exposure. Founders Legal’s work in this area is intended to help businesses build those frameworks as AI becomes a permanent part of modern operations.

About Founders Legal

Founders Legal is a full-service law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, with a national footprint and a focus on innovation. The firm provides legal counsel in intellectual property, corporate law, litigation, technology law, and business matters, with growing emphasis on artificial intelligence, data governance, privacy, contracts, and emerging technologies. Its attorneys advise businesses at every stage of growth, helping clients navigate legal challenges while supporting innovation and operational execution.