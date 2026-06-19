Carey Finn Group Announces Expanded Residential Real Estate Coverage Across the Charlotte Metropolitan Area

Carey Finn Group Announces Expanded Regional Service Coverage

Carey Finn Group, a residential real estate organization based in Concord, North Carolina, today announced the expansion of its residential real estate service coverage throughout additional communities across the Charlotte metropolitan area. The expansion is designed to support growing demand from home buyers, home sellers, relocation clients, and new construction purchasers throughout the region.

The expanded coverage includes Concord, Harrisburg, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, Charlotte, and neighboring communities. Through this initiative, Carey Finn Group will continue providing residential transaction guidance, market analysis, relocation assistance, and new construction support while increasing accessibility for clients across a broader service area.

The announcement reflects the organization’s continued growth and ongoing activity within one of North Carolina’s most active residential real estate markets. As population growth and housing development continue throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area, the company is expanding its operational reach to better serve clients navigating residential real estate decisions.

“Residential real estate activity throughout the Charlotte region continues to create opportunities for buyers, sellers, and relocating families,” said Carey Finn, Realtor and founder of Carey Finn Group. “The expanded service coverage allows us to support clients across a wider range of communities while maintaining the local market knowledge and transaction guidance that have remained central to our practice.”

Supporting Buyers and Sellers Across Growing Communities

The expanded coverage area strengthens Carey Finn Group’s ability to assist clients throughout various stages of the home buying and home selling process. The organization works with first time home buyers, move up buyers, downsizing homeowners, relocation clients, and individuals seeking new construction opportunities throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area.

Seller services include market analysis, pricing strategy, property preparation guidance, listing coordination, and contract negotiation support. Buyer representation services include property search assistance, offer preparation, transaction management, and negotiation support based on current market conditions.

The organization reports that many clients are seeking guidance amid changing housing inventory levels, evolving financing conditions, and ongoing residential development throughout the region. Expanded market coverage is intended to provide greater accessibility to professional real estate support across multiple communities.

Relocation and New Construction Activity Remain Key Areas of Focus

As part of the expanded service initiative, Carey Finn Group will continue emphasizing relocation and new construction services throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area.

The Charlotte region continues to attract new residents from across the United States due to employment opportunities, infrastructure development, and community growth. Relocation transactions often require coordination between multiple timelines, including home sales, purchases, and moving schedules.

The organization also works with buyers pursuing new construction homes across developing residential communities throughout Concord, Harrisburg, Huntersville, Cornelius, Davidson, and surrounding markets. Services include builder communication, contract review support, timeline coordination, and guidance throughout the construction and closing process.

By expanding service coverage, the company aims to better support clients seeking housing opportunities in rapidly developing areas across the region.

More Than Two Decades of Residential Real Estate Experience

The service expansion follows more than 21 years of residential real estate experience led by Carey Finn throughout Concord and the greater Charlotte metropolitan area.

During her career, Carey Finn has participated in more than 250 residential real estate transactions and over $150 million in closed sales volume. Her experience includes representation of buyers, sellers, relocation clients, and purchasers of newly constructed homes.

The organization has also received more than 217 verified five star reviews across Google, Zillow, Facebook, and FastExpert. Client feedback frequently references communication, market knowledge, transaction coordination, and support provided throughout the home buying and selling process.

These milestones have contributed to the company’s continued presence within the Charlotte metropolitan housing market and support its ongoing expansion efforts.

Strengthening Market Access Throughout the Charlotte Region

The expanded service area reflects Carey Finn Group’s commitment to providing residential real estate guidance across a broad range of communities while maintaining localized market expertise.

Each community within the Charlotte metropolitan area presents unique housing trends, neighborhood characteristics, and market conditions. The organization utilizes local market knowledge to assist clients in evaluating opportunities based on their individual goals and circumstances.

Through expanded coverage, Carey Finn Group seeks to strengthen access to residential real estate services while continuing to provide transaction support for buyers and sellers throughout Concord, Harrisburg, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, Charlotte, and neighboring communities.

The company expects the expansion to further support clients navigating residential real estate transactions throughout the region’s evolving housing market.

About Carey Finn

Carey Finn is a Concord, North Carolina based Realtor with Carey Finn Group and more than 21 years of experience serving buyers and sellers throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area. She has participated in more than 250 residential real estate transactions and over $150 million in closed sales volume. Carey Finn specializes in residential real estate, relocation services, and new construction home purchases throughout Concord and surrounding North Carolina communities.

About Carey Finn Group

Carey Finn Group is a residential real estate organization based in Concord, North Carolina, providing home buying, home selling, relocation, and new construction services throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area. The company serves clients across Concord, Harrisburg, Davidson, Cornelius, Huntersville, Charlotte, and surrounding communities.

For media inquiries or to learn more about buying or selling a home in Concord, NC, contact Carey Finn, Realtor in Concord, North Carolina, through her website . Additional information and client reviews can be found on Carey Finn Google Reviews , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , Zillow Profile , and Realtor.com Profile. Email them at careyfinngroup@gmail.com .

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Realtor in Charlotte, NC

Realtor in Concord, NC

Realtor in Harrisburg, NC

Realtor in Davidson, NC

Realtor in Cornelius, NC

Realtor in Huntersville, NC