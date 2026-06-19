Top Santa Fe Realtor Craig Cunningham Offers Residential, Luxury, and Relocation Real Estate Services Backed by 30+ Years in Client-Focused Sales

Craig Cunningham Real Estate today announced an expanded emphasis on relocation services for buyers moving to Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, responding to continued interest from retirees, second home purchasers, and out of state buyers seeking residential and luxury properties in the region.

The announcement reflects growing demand from individuals relocating to Northern New Mexico for lifestyle, retirement, and second home opportunities. As buyers increasingly enter the market from outside the state, Craig Cunningham Real Estate is strengthening its relocation support services to help clients navigate the area’s distinctive housing inventory, architectural styles, and local market conditions.

Based in Santa Fe, Craig Cunningham Real Estate provides residential, luxury, and relocation real estate services throughout Northern New Mexico. The company works with buyers and sellers across a range of property types, including primary residences, retirement homes, second homes, and luxury real estate.

“Santa Fe continues to attract buyers from across the country who are drawn to the area’s culture, architecture, and quality of life,” said Craig Cunningham. “Many relocation clients are entering a housing market that is very different from what they have experienced elsewhere. Our goal is to provide local insight and guidance that helps them make informed decisions throughout the process.”

Growing Interest in Northern New Mexico Drives Relocation Activity

Santa Fe remains one of the Southwest’s most distinctive housing markets, known for adobe construction, Southwestern architecture, established residential communities, and a unique cultural environment.

According to Craig Cunningham Real Estate, many incoming buyers require additional guidance when evaluating local neighborhoods, construction styles, market conditions, and long term housing options. The company’s expanded relocation focus is designed to provide additional support for these buyers while helping them better understand the region’s residential real estate landscape.

Supporting Buyers Through a Unique Real Estate Market

With more than 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, and client service, Craig Cunningham brings a relationship driven approach to residential real estate. His background in hospitality continues to influence the company’s focus on communication, organization, and client support throughout every transaction.

Craig Cunningham Real Estate serves clients throughout Santa Fe and surrounding Northern New Mexico communities, providing assistance with residential sales, luxury properties, relocation services, and market guidance tailored to local conditions.

About Realtors in Santa Fe, NM

Craig Cunningham Real Estate provides residential, luxury, and relocation real estate services across Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico, working with buyers, sellers, retirees, and second-home purchasers. The company serves Santa Fe and surrounding Northern New Mexico communities, a region known for its adobe construction, Southwestern-style architecture, and a housing market that attracts retirees, second-home buyers, and relocation clients from across the country.

About Craig Cunningham Real Estate

Craig Cunningham Real Estate is a Santa Fe based residential real estate business serving buyers and sellers throughout Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico. The company provides services related to residential property sales, luxury homes, relocation assistance, and real estate market guidance.

To learn more about buying or selling a home in Santa Fe and surrounding Northern New Mexico communities, connect with Craig Cunningham through Google Maps , Facebook , Zillow , Yelp , Realtor.com , Apple Maps , Instagram , and YouTube , or call 505-490-8265 or email them through craigcunninghamsf@gmail.com for direct assistance.