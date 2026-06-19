Anvil Powers Promise Now, Pay Later Sponsorships at Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference has partnered with Anvil, the decentralized protocol enabling digital asset-backed credit, to introduce an easier way for companies to secure sponsorships in advance.

Sponsoring a conference has always brought on a difficult choice, either commit early and hand over capital months in advance, or wait and risk losing your spot.

With Anvil’s onchain Letters of Credit (LOCs), Futurist sponsors have a third option: reserving their spot by pledging digital assets they already hold, no upfront payment required. Those assets stay in their possession, earning yield if applicable, until the financial promise is fulfilled.

“Anvil LOCs enable us to streamline our operations, not have to worry if we are going to get paid, and allow us to focus solely on putting on the best conference possible,” said Tracy Leparulo, Founder of Blockchain Futurist Conference.

For Anvil, Futurist feels like a natural home. Ethereum was born in Toronto, and so was Anvil’s vision for bringing credit onchain. Anvil Research Labs CEO Maximillian Schwartz will speak on Futurist’s Main Stage on Day 1 at 2:00 PM local time, exploring how DeFi is redefining traditional models like Buy Now, Pay Later, and what that means for the way businesses make financial commitments going forward.

“Having attended Futurist for years, we’ve seen it grow into one of the industry’s premier gatherings for the people building the future of finance,” said Maximillian. “We’re excited to return this year and share the latest on how Anvil is tackling one of the most persistent problems in traditional finance and why DeFi is the natural solution.”

This partnership reflects a broader shift in how companies are approaching financial commitments. Rather than freezing capital every time a payment obligation arises, companies can use digital assets to secure commitments while keeping those assets productive.

Follow Anvil on X to keep up with the team on the ground at Blockchain Futurist Conference.

About Anvil

Anvil is a DeFi protocol on Ethereum that unlocks efficient collateral management and fully secured credit. Anvil combines transparency, trustless verification, and decentralized governance by the ANVL token to reduce counterparty risk and extend credit utility across decentralized and traditional finance. While initially designed by the Acronym Foundation, Anvil Research Labs (ARL) has since been established to continue the development and expansion of the protocol.

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada’s largest Web3 and AI event. Since 2018, the conference has brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry leaders to explore the technologies shaping the future. Known for its immersive experiences, Futurist transforms an entertainment complex into a living showcase of Web3, AI, digital assets, and emerging technology.

Media Contacts

Margaux Stancil

Margaux@anvil.xyz

Laura Leparulo

laura@futuristconference.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.