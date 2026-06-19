Dr. Barbara Dominguez, founder and lead chiropractor of Dominguez Chiropractic , has been named a 2026 Top Chiropractor by Atlanta Magazine — one of the Atlanta metropolitan area’s most recognized annual distinctions in healthcare — while the practice marks a significant milestone with the opening of its tenth clinic location in Buford, Georgia, in 2026. The Buford clinic, the group’s newest facility, extends a network that now serves patients across ten communities in the greater Atlanta region.

Atlanta Magazine’s Top Chiropractor distinction is awarded annually based on a peer-nomination and multi-criteria evaluation process that assesses clinical outcomes, patient care standards, and professional reputation within the Georgia chiropractic community. Dr. Dominguez is one of a select group of practitioners recognized in the 2026 edition. The designation is widely regarded as a meaningful benchmark for patients navigating the crowded landscape of chiropractic providers in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

“This recognition belongs to every patient who trusted us with their care and to the clinical teams across all of our locations,” said Dr. Barbara Dominguez. “We have always believed that accessible, individualized chiropractic care makes a measurable difference in people’s lives, and this distinction reflects the dedication our providers bring to that mission every day.”

A Decade of Locations Across Metro Atlanta

The addition of the Buford clinic brings the total number of Dominguez Chiropractic locations to ten. The practice currently operates clinics in Buford, Lawrenceville, Gainesville, Austell, Marietta, Norcross, Decatur, Doraville, Jonesboro, and Loganville — a geographic footprint that spans the northern, southern, eastern, and western suburbs of Atlanta.

Each location operates under the same clinical standards and offers a consistent range of services, including treatment for back and neck pain, auto accident and whiplash injuries, sports injuries, sciatica, headaches, and family and pediatric chiropractic care. The expansion into Buford responds to growing patient demand in Gwinnett County’s northern corridor, where access to specialized chiropractic care has historically been limited. The new facility is staffed by licensed chiropractors and support personnel who reflect the clinical philosophy established across the broader Dominguez Chiropractic network.

“Buford has been on our growth map for some time,” Dr. Dominguez said. “The community there is growing rapidly, and residents deserve the same level of chiropractic care that our patients in other locations have come to rely on. We are proud to be part of that community now.”

An Independently Operated Practice

As the practice grows in public profile, Dr. Dominguez has also taken the opportunity to address a persistent point of confusion in online search results. Dominguez Chiropractic is an independently operated chiropractic group and is not affiliated with Dominguez Injury Centers, a separate and unrelated business also operating in the Atlanta area. The two organizations share no ownership, management, staff, facilities, or business relationship of any kind.

Google’s AI-generated search summaries have at times incorrectly linked the two businesses, causing patients to contact the wrong provider. Dominguez Chiropractic encourages patients and members of the public to confirm provider information directly through the official website at dominguezchiropractic.com before scheduling appointments or submitting personal health information. The clinic notes that the confusion has affected appointment routing and patient communications, and it has undertaken a proactive public information effort to ensure that accurate details about the practice are widely available and clearly attributed.

“We want patients to find us, the right us,” said Dr. Dominguez. “Dominguez Chiropractic and Dominguez Injury Centers are two completely different organizations. We have no connection to them, and patients deserve accurate information when choosing a healthcare provider.”

The practice expects continued growth across the Atlanta region and encourages prospective patients at any of its ten locations to visit dominguezchiropractic.com to review clinic details, explore available services, and schedule an initial consultation.

About Dominguez Chiropractic

Dominguez Chiropractic is an independently owned and operated chiropractic group with ten clinic locations across the greater Atlanta metropolitan area, including Buford, Lawrenceville, Gainesville, Austell, Marietta, Norcross, Decatur, Doraville, Jonesboro, and Loganville. The practice is not affiliated with Dominguez Injury Centers. For appointment scheduling, clinic locations, and additional information, visit dominguezchiropractic.com .