SEO.co Launches Free AI Prompt Library for Marketers, SEO Professionals, and Business Owners

SEO.co today announced the launch of its new AI Prompt Library, a free resource designed to help marketers, content creators, business owners, and SEO professionals generate better outputs from leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and other large language models.

The new resource, available at https://seo.co/tools/ai-prompts/, includes a curated collection of professionally structured prompts covering content creation, keyword research, search engine optimization, technical audits, link building, local SEO, content strategy, and broader digital marketing workflows.

As AI adoption accelerates across nearly every industry, many organizations continue to struggle with prompt quality, consistency, and practical implementation. The SEO.co AI Prompt Library was created to help close that gap by giving users ready-to-use prompt frameworks that produce more useful, structured, and actionable AI-generated responses.

“AI is only as powerful as the instructions you give it,” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer of SEO.co. “We’ve seen firsthand that small improvements in prompt structure can dramatically improve the quality of outputs from ChatGPT, Claude, and other AI systems. Our goal was to create a free resource that gives marketers practical prompts they can start using immediately.”

The launch reflects the continued evolution of SEO and digital marketing as AI-powered search, answer engines, and conversational interfaces become increasingly important channels for brand discovery and customer acquisition. As more users rely on AI systems for research, recommendations, and decision-making, businesses are being forced to rethink how they create, optimize, and structure content.

The SEO.co AI Prompt Library includes prompts across categories such as:

SEO content creation

Blog writing and optimization

Keyword research

Technical SEO analysis

Link building outreach

Local SEO

Content strategy

Competitor analysis

Digital PR

Social media marketing

Sales and business development

AI-assisted research workflows

According to SEO.co, the library will continue expanding as new AI models, marketing use cases, and search behaviors emerge.

“Prompt engineering has quickly become a core business skill,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer of SEO.co. “Most people know AI can help them work faster, but they do not always know how to ask the right questions. This library gives marketers a practical starting point and helps them unlock more value from the tools they are already using.”

The AI Prompt Library is available free of charge and does not require registration to access.

About SEO.co

SEO.co is a search engine optimization and digital marketing agency serving businesses ranging from startups to enterprise organizations. The company provides SEO strategy, content marketing, link building, digital PR, AI visibility optimization, and related marketing services designed to increase online visibility and organic growth.