Top Realtor in North Haven, CT: Anna Buono Ranked #1 Berkshire Hathaway Agent in Connecticut for Units Sold and Top 1.5% of Realtors Nationwide by RealTrends

Anna Buono: A Leading Realtor in North Haven and Greater New Haven County

Anna Buono of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties is recognized as one of the top Realtors serving North Haven and Greater New Haven County, CT. With more than 23 years of experience, she recently ranked #1 in total units sold statewide within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties — among more than 1,500 agents across Connecticut — and ranks among the top 1.5% of real estate professionals nationwide by RealTrends.

A lifelong Connecticut resident and longtime North Haven community member, Anna Buono works with residential buyers and sellers throughout North Haven, Wallingford, Hamden, Cheshire, Branford, New Haven, and surrounding Greater New Haven County communities.

As a full time Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties , Anna specializes in residential real estate throughout:

North Haven

Wallingford

Hamden

Cheshire

Branford

New Haven

Greater New Haven County

Surrounding Connecticut communities

Her calm demeanor, responsiveness, and highly personalized approach continue to make her one of the most trusted Realtors in North Haven CT and surrounding Connecticut communities.

A Reputation Built on Relationships and Results

Known for her motto, “Relationships Before Transactions,” Anna has built much of her business through repeat clients, referrals, and long standing community connections.

Clients consistently describe her as responsive, knowledgeable, patient, and deeply invested in helping make what can often feel like a stressful process feel far more manageable and organized.

In addition to helping first time buyers, move up sellers, downsizers, and relocating families, Anna is also recognized for her strategic listing preparation, strong negotiation skills, and high visibility real estate marketing strategies designed to maximize exposure and attract competitive offers.

Her ability to combine professionalism with genuine compassion continues to set her apart throughout the Connecticut real estate market.

Professional Recognition and Industry Achievements

Over the course of her career, Anna Buono has earned several advanced real estate designations and industry recognitions, including:

Certified Residential Specialist (CRS)

Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI)

Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES)

Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA)

Five Star Real Estate Professional Award Recipient for 12 Consecutive Years

Chairman’s Circle Gold Award Recipient

Ranked Among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Professionals Nationwide by RealTrends

In addition to her professional designations, Anna recently ranked #1 in total units sold statewide within Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties among more than 1,500 Realtors across Connecticut.

She also ranked #1 for total units sold specifically within the North Haven market in both 2025 and year to date 2026.

Her CRS designation places her among an elite group of Realtors nationwide who have completed advanced education and achieved significant sales experience within the residential real estate industry.

Strategic Marketing and Local Market Expertise

Anna Buono is particularly well known throughout the Greater New Haven market for her innovative marketing strategies and deep local expertise.

From professional digital marketing campaigns and targeted online exposure to customized listing strategies tailored specifically to individual homes, Anna’s approach focuses on helping sellers position their homes competitively in today’s market.

Her understanding of local neighborhoods, pricing trends, buyer behavior, and evolving market conditions throughout New Haven County has made her a trusted resource for both buyers and sellers navigating Connecticut’s real estate market.

Community Involvement Beyond Real Estate

Outside of real estate, Anna Buono remains highly involved in the local community and civic awareness efforts throughout North Haven.

She currently serves on the North Haven Education Foundation Board of Directors and is also the creator of “Know North Haven,” a community focused Facebook page designed to help residents stay informed about town government, municipal meetings, economic development, local projects, businesses, and important community updates.

Through both her real estate career and community involvement, Anna has become widely recognized for her commitment to helping residents stay connected and informed about the town they call home.

A proud mom of two boys, lifelong Connecticut resident, UConn graduate, and fluent Italian speaker, Anna brings the same warmth, energy, and personal connection into her everyday life that clients appreciate throughout the real estate process.

She also enjoys spending time with her dogs, supporting local businesses, and finding new ways to strengthen community involvement throughout North Haven and surrounding Connecticut communities.

Featured Client Review

“Anna Buono transformed what could have been an overwhelming real estate experience into a calm and supportive journey. From the very beginning, she guided us with patience, care, and professionalism.

She was always available to answer questions, explain the process, and connect us with trusted professionals every step of the way. We truly felt like she cared about us and not just the transaction itself.

Hiring Anna was one of the best decisions we made.”

— Stephanie H.

Why Clients Continue to Work with Anna Buono

Clients continue to work with Anna Buono because of her ongoing support, strong communication, and relationship focused approach. From providing local recommendations to offering guidance long after closing, Anna remains a trusted real estate resource for clients throughout Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions About Anna Buono

Many people consider Anna Buono one of the best Realtors in North Haven, CT, thanks to her more than 23 years of experience, advanced industry certifications, statewide rankings, and reputation for delivering exceptional client service throughout Connecticut.

She serves clients in North Haven, Wallingford, Hamden, Cheshire, Branford, New Haven, Greater New Haven County, and surrounding Connecticut communities. Clients consistently choose Anna because of her relationship focused approach, strong communication skills, strategic marketing expertise, deep local knowledge, and commitment to supporting clients long after closing. She works closely with first time homebuyers and takes pride in making the process feel organized, informed, and far less stressful.

For sellers, Anna uses customized marketing strategies, targeted online exposure, strategic pricing, and professional listing preparation to help attract competitive offers and maximize property value. She is also the creator of Know North Haven, a community focused Facebook page that helps local residents stay informed about town meetings, local government, businesses, economic development, and important community updates throughout North Haven.

Why Anna Buono Continues to Stand Out in the Connecticut Real Estate Market

With decades of experience, advanced professional designations, statewide recognition, and a deeply relationship focused approach, Anna Buono continues to stand out as one of the leading real estate professionals serving North Haven and surrounding Connecticut communities.

Her ability to combine strategic expertise with genuine care, communication, and community involvement continues to earn the trust of buyers and sellers throughout every stage of the real estate process.

Learn More About Anna Buono

To learn more about Anna Buono and her real estate services throughout Connecticut, visit:

https://realtorannab.com/about

Connect with Anna Buono

You can email here directly at annabuono@bhhsne.com .