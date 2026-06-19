Beth Conaghan Announces Expanded Community Presence in New Lenox Following More Than 57 Million in Closed Sales

Beth Conaghan, recognized as the best Realtor in New Lenox, IL, has built a reputation for trusted service, local expertise, and proven results. With more than 10 years of real estate experience, $57 million or more in closed sales, she helps buyers and sellers navigate the market with confidence and success.

As a dedicated agent with eXp Realty, Beth combines her background in Business Marketing and Management with strategic pricing, skilled negotiation, and deep local market knowledge. Her client-focused approach ensures a smooth and rewarding real estate experience from start to finish.

As a Certified Staging Consultant and Certified Seller and Buyer Representative, Beth provides expert guidance for both buyers and sellers. Her comprehensive marketing strategies, staging expertise, and personalized service help sellers maximize value while giving buyers a trusted advocate throughout the home-buying process.

Demonstrating her commitment to the community, Beth recently opened a physical office in New Lenox, creating a welcoming space where clients, neighbors, and local business owners can connect. Her dedication to serving the community continues to make her a trusted name in New Lenox real estate.

AWARDS & ACCOLADES

$57M+ in Closed Real Estate Sales Volume

in Closed Real Estate Sales Volume 10+ Years of Real Estate Experience

of Real Estate Experience Certified Staging Consultant

Certified Seller & Buyer Consultant and Representative

Top Producer — 2020, 2021, 2022

— 2020, 2021, 2022 Agent on the Rise — RE/MAX National, 2018

— RE/MAX National, 2018 Agent Advocate & Leadership Contributor — eXp Realty

— eXp Realty Bachelor’s Degree — Business Marketing and Management

— Business Marketing and Management Local Market Expert — New Lenox & Lincoln-Way Communities

— New Lenox & Lincoln-Way Communities Best Realtor in New Lenox, IL — 2026 Recognition

— 2026 Recognition Healing Hearts Comfort Dogs Ambassador — New Lenox & Surrounding Areas

SERVICE AREAS

New Lenox, IL Beth Conaghan’s home market, New Lenox is a sought after Will County community known for excellent schools, strong neighborhoods, and a thriving housing market. Beth provides deep local expertise to buyers and sellers throughout the area.

Mokena, IL Known for its welcoming neighborhoods and highly rated schools, Mokena remains a popular choice for families. Beth offers trusted market guidance and strategic representation for local buyers and sellers.

Manhattan, IL Combining small town charm with convenient access to the Chicago region, Manhattan continues to attract buyers seeking value and community. Beth helps clients navigate this growing market with confidence.

Frankfort, IL Frankfort is recognized for its vibrant downtown, desirable neighborhoods, and strong quality of life. Beth provides expert pricing, marketing, and negotiation services in this competitive market.

Peotone, IL Peotone offers affordability, small town character, and growing appeal for buyers seeking more space. Beth delivers knowledgeable guidance and local market insight throughout the community.

Manteno, IL A growing Kankakee County community, Manteno attracts buyers looking for affordability and convenience. Beth extends her proven real estate expertise to clients throughout the area.

Homer Glen, IL Known for its natural beauty, spacious properties, and top rated schools, Homer Glen remains a desirable destination for homebuyers. Beth provides skilled representation and market expertise for buyers and sellers alike.

Lemont, IL With its historic charm, scenic setting, and strong housing market, Lemont offers a unique blend of character and growth. Beth helps clients successfully navigate this distinctive community.

Lockport, IL Lockport combines historic appeal, strong schools, and diverse housing opportunities. Beth brings local knowledge and proven strategies to buyers and sellers throughout the market.

ABOUT BETH CONAGHAN — BEYOND REAL ESTATE

Beth Conaghan’s approach to real estate is guided by her faith, integrity, and commitment to serving others. Known for her honest and transparent approach, she works to provide clients with trusted guidance and personalized support throughout every stage of the real estate process.

Beyond her professional work, Beth is a dedicated community builder who actively supports local organizations, schools, and small businesses. She serves as an ambassador for Healing Hearts Comfort Dogs, helping bring comfort and encouragement to students and community members through therapy dog outreach programs. Her recently opened New Lenox office reflects her ongoing commitment to creating connections and strengthening the community she proudly serves.

Second Annual Windermere Neighborhood Block Party in New Lenox

On June 13 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Beth will host the Second Annual Windermere Neighborhood Block Party in New Lenox, bringing together residents from the community’s approximately 440 homes. Following last year’s turnout of nearly 300 neighbors, this year’s event will feature food trucks, a live band, jump houses for kids, a touch-a-truck experience with fire and police vehicles, and a bags tournament. The event reflects Beth’s commitment to building community and creating meaningful connections among local families.

A devoted mother and active community volunteer, Beth is known for her warmth, authenticity, and belief that strong communities are built through meaningful relationships and shared experiences.

Client Review

“I have had the privilege of working with Beth on several real estate transactions. She is communicative, helpful, encouraging and knows her stuff! She always does what’s best for the client, and cares about their wants and needs. I highly recommend Beth to those looking for a home in the New Lenox and surrounding areas!”

— Megan Wendtland, Verified Client Google Review

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Beth Conaghan is widely recognized as a top-rated Realtor serving New Lenox, IL, with more than 10 years of experience and over $57 million in closed sales. Her expertise in staging, marketing, and local real estate has earned her multiple Top Producer awards. She serves buyers and sellers throughout the Lincoln-Way area, including New Lenox, Mokena, Frankfort, Manhattan, Peotone, Manteno, Homer Glen, Lemont, and Lockport. Beth is a Certified Staging Consultant and Certified Seller and Buyer Representative and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing and Management. Her professional accomplishments include multiple Top Producer awards and Agent on the Rise honors.

What sets Beth apart from other real estate agents in New Lenox is her combination of local expertise, ethical service, transparent communication, and advanced marketing strategies, all designed to help clients achieve their real estate goals with confidence. As a Certified Staging Consultant, she also provides professional staging guidance to help sellers maximize buyer appeal and market value. Those interested in buying or selling a home in New Lenox or the surrounding Lincoln-Way communities can learn more by visiting bethcrealty.com or connecting with Beth through her social media profiles.

READY TO WORK WITH THE BEST REALTOR IN NEW LENOX, IL?

Contact Beth Conaghan today. Whether you are buying your dream home, selling your current property, or simply exploring what is possible in the New Lenox and Lincoln-Way real estate market — your best move starts with Beth.

Visit: bethcrealty.com

Beth Conaghan, eXP Realty | New Lenox, IL

Cell: 815-351-4851 | conaghanbeth@gmail.com

Website: https://bethcrealty.com/

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