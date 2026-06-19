ERA One Source Realty Announces Continued Growth Across Northeastern Pennsylvania with Five Offices Serving Ten Counties

ERA One Source Realty today announced its continued growth throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, expanding its presence across the region through five office locations serving ten counties. Led by Broker/Owner Sunita Arora, the brokerage supports a network of more than 100 real estate professionals serving residential buyers and sellers, luxury property clients, relocation customers, and seniors navigating housing transitions.

The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing development as a regional real estate organization serving communities throughout Clarks Summit, Scranton, Abington Township, Dickson City, Waverly, and surrounding areas. The brokerage’s multi office footprint allows agents to provide local market knowledge while supporting clients across a broader geographic region.

Expanding Regional Real Estate Services

ERA One Source Realty continues to strengthen its presence throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania by providing residential real estate services tailored to the needs of local communities. The brokerage supports buyers and sellers at various stages of the real estate process, including first time home purchases, property sales, relocation services, luxury home transactions, and senior housing transitions.

Sunita Arora, who has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry, continues to oversee brokerage operations while remaining actively involved in serving clients throughout the region.

“Our continued growth reflects the trust placed in our team by clients and communities throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Sunita Arora, Broker/Owner of ERA One Source Realty. “As market conditions evolve, our focus remains on providing professional guidance, local expertise, and personalized service throughout every stage of the real estate process.”

Supporting Buyers and Sellers Across Ten Counties

The brokerage’s regional structure enables agents to assist clients across multiple markets while maintaining a strong understanding of local housing trends. Through its five office locations, ERA One Source Realty serves buyers and sellers throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and provides support for residential transactions, luxury properties, relocation services, and senior focused housing needs.

The company’s network of more than 100 real estate professionals allows clients to access market expertise across a wide range of property types and communities throughout the region.

Professional Leadership and Industry Experience

As Broker/Owner of ERA One Source Realty, Sunita Arora has played a central role in the company’s growth and development. In addition to overseeing brokerage operations, she continues to work directly with residential buyers and sellers throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Arora holds multiple professional real estate designations, including Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Distinctive Properties Specialist, and Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES). These credentials support the brokerage’s ability to serve a broad range of client needs across changing market conditions.

Her professional accomplishments include recognition through industry and business organizations, including Top 1% ERA Agent in 2024, Top 25 ERA Selling Broker in the Country by ERA Franchise Systems, Pennsylvania’s Top 50 Women in Business Governor’s Award, NEPA Business Journal Top Woman in Business 2022, and ERA Circle of Honor recognition since 2013.

Specialized Services for Residential, Luxury, and Senior Real Estate

ERA One Source Realty provides services across multiple segments of the housing market. The brokerage assists buyers and sellers involved in residential transactions, luxury property sales, relocation needs, and senior housing transitions.

As part of its commitment to serving diverse communities throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, the company offers multilingual support and works with clients from a variety of backgrounds. The brokerage’s agents focus on helping clients navigate market conditions, evaluate opportunities, and manage the various stages of a real estate transaction.

Community Engagement Throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania

Beyond real estate services, ERA One Source Realty supports a range of community organizations and charitable initiatives throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company contributes to local causes through ongoing community involvement and charitable giving programs.

Organizations supported by the brokerage and its leadership include The St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, the Women’s Resource Center, Toys for Tots, and other local and national initiatives. The company also participates in ongoing community support efforts through monthly charitable contributions benefiting organizations across the region.

About ERA One Source Realty

ERA One Source Realty is a Pennsylvania based real estate brokerage serving residential buyers and sellers throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Operating five offices across the region, the company supports more than 100 real estate professionals specializing in residential properties, luxury homes, relocation services, and senior real estate transitions.

To learn more about Sunita Arora and her approach to real estate throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania, visit her official website and connect with her through Google Reviews , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn , Zillow , Yelp , and Realtor.com , or contact her directly at 570-510-5840 or email them through sunitaarora11@gmail.com .