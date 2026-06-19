Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global workforce. While the tools are widely available, the knowledge to use them effectively is not. Most workers encounter AI in some form every week. Few know how to use it beyond the basics. That gap carries a real and growing economic cost.

The financial stakes are also significant. According to IDC research, AI skills shortages could cost the global economy up to $5.5 trillion by 2026 in lost productivity, delayed projects, and missed revenue. The same research found that over 90% of global enterprises are projected to face critical AI skills shortages. Yet only a few companies report being fully ready to adopt AI-driven ways of working.

By 2025, Gallup found that total AI use among remote-capable employees reached 66%, yet a huge share of the workforce still has no structured path to develop those skills. Most workers who do use AI are self-taught, with no employer-led training or guidance. That gap is exactly what independent AI literacy platforms exist to fill.

One platform is addressing the AI literacy gap from the ground up. MavGPT is a free AI education platform founded by Maverick Maltin, based in Phoenix, Arizona. Maltin launched the platform to make AI tools accessible to people without technical backgrounds. Every resource on the platform is available at no cost.

The platform has reached meaningful scale. Maltin’s content has accumulated over 500 million views and now reaches more than 2 million followers across platforms. The weekly newsletter has over 150,000 subscribers. It includes beginners with no technical background, small business owners looking to automate routine tasks, content creators, and professionals who want to apply AI without enrolling in a formal course or paying a consultant.

MavGPT publishes structured guides on the major AI platforms in active use today, including ChatGPT, Claude, and emerging agent-based tools. The platform covers practical applications, such as writing, automation, content production, business workflows, and custom AI builds. Each resource is designed for immediate use. Maltin’s stated goal is to make AI literacy accessible to anyone, including people with no prior experience with technology. The platform doesn’t require sign-up for most resources.

As workforce AI adoption accelerates and the cost of the skills gap grows, free, practical AI education resources are becoming a more critical part of the broader response to a workforce challenge that institutional training alone cannot meet.