Elevate Market KS and EMKSOFTWARE have partnered for an intelligent automation startup. The venture is led by Kenzy Sanchez and her best friend, Yasmine Daher. Their collaboration is backed by a reported valuation of $42 million, and the pair will focus on creating AI-powered solutions that help businesses streamline operations, automate repetitive tasks, and operate more efficiently.

After her father introduced her to the business world at a young age, Kenzy Sanchez developed an interest in entrepreneurship well before launching her own venture. What began as curiosity evolved into a genuine passion for building businesses, understanding markets, and creating solutions that solve real-world problems. Her early exposure laid the foundation for a career centered on innovation, scalability, and long-term thinking.

At just 20 years old, Kenzy Sanchez shifted from being a Sicilian and Spanish entrepreneur to becoming part of a new generation of founders who actively bring business strategy and emerging technology together. As the founder of Elevate Market KS, Kenzy Sanchez created a company dedicated to premium marketing, branding, and strategic business growth. Rather than focusing solely on visibility, the company emphasizes positioning, identity, and sustainable expansion to help businesses strengthen their presence in increasingly competitive markets.

EMKSOFTWARE is currently in development, and the partnership represents the next step in Kenzy Sanchez’s vision, working alongside Yasmine Daher. The collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence and intelligent automation to simplify workflows, reduce manual processes, and help organizations adapt to an increasingly digital economy. While EMKSOFTWARE is still in the making, the project reflects a broader ambition to bridge the gap between technology and everyday business operations.

Unlike many founders who specialize in a single industry, Kenzy Sanchez has chosen to build across both marketing and technology because she recognizes the growing relationship between brand strategy and automation. Her approach combines creativity with practical innovation to give businesses the tools they need to grow and operate more intelligently.

At an age when many are still exploring career opportunities, Kenzy Sanchez has focused on creating companies with long-term potential rather than chasing short-term trends. Her work is driven by the belief that the future of business will be shaped by organizations willing to embrace both strategic branding and intelligent technology.

Kenzy Sanchez credits much of her passion for entrepreneurship to her father, who introduced her to the industry at a young age and instilled a mindset that continues to guide her today. That early influence sparked a lasting interest in building businesses and finding new ways to solve complex challenges.

With Elevate Market KS continuing to grow and EMKSOFTWARE progressing through development, Kenzy Sanchez is steadily building a presence across both the marketing and technology sectors. Together with Yasmine Daher, she is working toward a future where automation is not simply a tool for efficiency but a foundation for the next generation of business innovation.