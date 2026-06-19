Google Releases Android 17 and Wear OS 7 With New AI and Multitasking Features

Google has released Android 17 and Wear OS 7, with both operating systems arriving first on eligible Pixel devices. The accompanying June Pixel Drop adds AI-powered video editing, music generation, voice translation, emergency tools, and new ways to multitask.

Android 17 is available on most supported Pixel phones, while other manufacturers are expected to release compatible devices in the coming months. Wear OS 7 is also rolling out to eligible Pixel Watch models.

Pixel Drop Adds AI Creation and Translation Tools

Gemini Omni lets Pixel users create and edit videos through a conversation with Gemini. Users can combine text, photos, and videos, work from templates, or create an AI avatar that resembles and sounds like them.

Music generation in the Gemini app uses Lyria 3 to produce original tracks from text descriptions or uploaded images. Users can adjust elements such as style, vocals, lyrics, and tempo.

Pixel 10a owners are receiving improved speech-to-speech translation powered by AudioLM. Quick Share compatibility with Apple AirDrop is also expanding to the older Pixel 8a and Pixel 9a.

Other additions include personalized outgoing audio messages for unanswered calls and wider availability for Take a Message. Google detailed the additions in its official Pixel Drop announcement.

Android 17 Expands Multitasking and Security

Android 17 introduces App Bubbles and a Bubble Bar, allowing users to turn applications into floating windows and switch between them more quickly. The system also supports Screen Reactions, which records the display and selfie camera together for tutorials or reaction videos.

A foldable gaming mode divides the display into a game area and a customizable virtual controller. Android 17 also adds improved memory limits, large-screen app resizing, certificate transparency, local network protections, and stronger controls for background audio.

Parental controls can now be managed with a PIN without linking another Google account. Find Hub gains Mark as Lost, while Live Threat Detection and other security tools provide additional protection against suspicious activity.

Wear OS 7 Brings Live Updates and Gemini Features

Wear OS 7 can mirror live information from phone apps, including sports scores, delivery progress, and workout activity. Watches can also manage media across headphones and speakers and work more closely with Google’s upcoming intelligent glasses.

Select watches will receive Gemini Intelligence later in 2026. Planned features include custom widgets created through natural-language descriptions, multistep app automation, and Personal Intelligence that connects information from Google apps and Gemini conversations.

Google said watches upgrading from Wear OS 6 to Wear OS 7 may gain up to 10% more battery life through system-level power improvements.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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