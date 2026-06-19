Anthropic Overtakes OpenAI in Business AI Adoption Amid Funding and Government Dispute

Anthropic surpassed OpenAI in business adoption during May, according to new spending data from Ramp. The increase came as Anthropic raised $65 billion, filed confidential paperwork for a US initial public offering, and suspended access to its newest models following a government directive.

Ramp found that 41% of businesses in its dataset paid for Anthropic products in May, up 2.5 percentage points from April. OpenAI’s share slipped 0.1 percentage points to 39.5%, placing Anthropic ahead for the first time in the company’s updated index.

Business Use of Claude Continues to Grow

The Ramp AI Index draws on spending data from more than 70,000 businesses using its financial platform. The index tracks subscriptions, coding agents, API usage, tokens, and spending per employee.

Where model-level transaction details were available, companies spent heavily on Anthropic’s Claude Opus models. Claude Code has also gained business users for software development tasks that rely on API calls and token consumption.

Anthropic released Claude Opus 4.8 in late May, adding improvements for coding, long-running agent tasks, professional work, and computer use. The model remains available despite restrictions affecting Fable 5 and Mythos 5.

Ramp lead economist Ara Kharazian said government disputes had not reduced Anthropic’s business adoption. He noted that the company recorded its strongest month after the US Department of Defense classified it as a supply-chain risk in March.

Funding and IPO Plans Advance

Anthropic raised $65 billion in a Series H round led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital. The funding announcement valued the company at $965 billion after the investment.

The company also confidentially filed for a US IPO at the beginning of June. The filing followed financial projections showing that Anthropic expected to record its first quarterly operating profit during the second quarter, although high computing expenses could prevent it from remaining profitable throughout the year.

US Order Forces New Models Offline

The US government later directed Anthropic to prevent every foreign national, including its own non-US employees, from accessing Fable 5 and Mythos 5. Anthropic said it could not enforce the restriction selectively and therefore disabled both models for all customers.

The government reportedly raised concerns about a possible jailbreak that could bypass Fable 5’s safeguards and expose Mythos-level cybersecurity capabilities. Anthropic said it had received only verbal evidence of the alleged vulnerability.

In its official response, Anthropic said its other models would remain available. The suspension followed an earlier dispute in which the company opposed allowing its systems to support mass surveillance of Americans or fully autonomous weapons.

Featured image credits: Anthropic

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