Qualcomm Introduces New Platforms for AI Glasses and Wearable Devices

Qualcomm is expanding its wearable technology business with Snapdragon Reality Elite, a mixed-reality platform designed for stronger on-device AI, and Snapdragon START, a toolkit intended to help manufacturers develop AI devices more quickly. CEO Cristiano Amon said the company is working on more than 40 wearable designs, including smart glasses, watches, pins, jewelry, and camera-equipped earbuds.

Qualcomm expects these devices to give AI agents greater access to a user’s surroundings. Wearable cameras and microphones could provide the visual and audio context needed for users to interact with assistants without relying only on smartphones.

Snapdragon Reality Elite Improves On-Device AI

Snapdragon Reality Elite delivers up to 60% higher graphics performance, 30% higher CPU performance, and 160% higher neural processing performance than the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2. Qualcomm said the platform can run a three-billion-parameter language model at 45 tokens per second.

The platform also offers up to 48 TOPS of AI processing and supports large language and vision models directly on the device. It can improve hand and head tracking, reduce latency, and provide clearer video see-through experiences.

Snapdragon Reality Elite supports displays with up to 4.4K resolution per eye at 90 frames per second. Qualcomm also claims up to 20% longer battery life under the same workload and chipset temperatures that are up to 12 degrees Celsius lower.

The platform supports standalone video-see-through headsets and lightweight, tethered optical-see-through glasses. XREAL Project Aura and an upcoming device from Play for Dream will be among the first products to use it, according to Qualcomm’s official announcement.

START Helps Companies Build Smart Glasses

The Snapdragon START program combines hardware modules, an AI-independent software stack, smartphone companion apps, cloud support, and manufacturing partners. Qualcomm said the system is intended to reduce the time and technical work required to bring wearable products to market.

Its white-label program initially includes three smart glasses designs: an audio-and-camera model, a monocular display, and a binocular display. Support for additional wearable formats is planned later in 2026.

Eyewear company Inspecs is the first partner in the program and will use it across brands including O’Neill, Barbour, CAT, Superdry, and TitanFlex. Qualcomm is also working with manufacturing and technology partners such as Applied Materials, Avegant, Jorjin, Pegatron, and Thundercomm.

Amon said the range of devices under development reflects continuing experimentation with products that users can wear throughout the day. Qualcomm is positioning its processors and development systems as the underlying technology for companies building those devices.

Featured image credits: dambrans.lv via Flickr

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