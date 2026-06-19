Landon Anglin: A Leading Realtor in Cedar City and Southern Utah

With more than 12 years of real estate experience and over 300 properties sold, Landon Anglin has established himself as one of the most trusted and recognized Realtors serving Cedar City and the greater Southern Utah region.

As a dedicated real estate professional with extensive experience throughout Cedar City, St George, and surrounding Utah communities, Landon is known for delivering exceptional client service, strong negotiation skills, and highly personalized guidance throughout every stage of the buying and selling process.

His ability to combine local market expertise with honest communication and relationship driven service continues to make him one of the top Realtors in Cedar City UT.

Landon Anglin Recognized Among Cedar City’s Leading Realtors in 2026

Landon Anglin is being recognized as one of the Best Realtors in Cedar City UT for 2026, reflecting his continued success in residential real estate and his reputation for helping buyers and sellers achieve exceptional results throughout Southern Utah.

Known for his professionalism, responsiveness, and deep understanding of the Cedar City real estate market, Landon has become a trusted advisor for first time homebuyers, relocating families, investors, and longtime Utah residents alike.

Accolades and Professional Recognition

Landon Anglin’s success throughout the Southern Utah real estate market is backed by strong production, years of experience, and continued professional development, including:

300+ Properties Sold

12 Years of Real Estate Experience

Coached in Real Estate for the Last 5 Years

Trusted Southern Utah Real Estate Professional

Recognized Cedar City Real Estate Expert

Strong Client Satisfaction and Referral Based Business

These accomplishments reflect Landon’s commitment to continuing education, leadership, and consistently delivering high quality service for buyers and sellers throughout Utah.

Helping Buyers and Sellers Navigate the Southern Utah Market

As a longtime real estate professional serving Cedar City and Southern Utah, Landon understands that buying or selling a home is far more than simply completing a transaction.

Whether helping first time buyers navigate the market, assisting sellers with strategic pricing and marketing, or helping families relocate into Southern Utah, Landon focuses on creating a smooth and informed experience from beginning to end.

His understanding of the Cedar City market, local neighborhoods, growth trends, and property values allows clients to feel confident throughout the process while making informed decisions every step of the way.

Local Expertise Throughout Cedar City and Southern Utah

Landon Anglin specializes in residential real estate throughout:

Cedar City

St George

Southern Utah

Iron County

Washington County

Surrounding Utah communities

His local knowledge and hands-on approach continue to make him a valuable resource for buyers and sellers throughout the region.

A Relationship Driven Approach to Real Estate

One of the qualities clients appreciate most about Landon is his focus on relationships, communication, and trust.

Over the years, he has built much of his business through repeat clients, referrals, and long term relationships developed throughout the Southern Utah community.

Clients consistently describe him as knowledgeable, approachable, responsive, and highly invested in helping them achieve their goals.

His ability to combine professionalism with genuine care continues to set him apart throughout the Cedar City real estate market.

Leadership and Coaching Within the Real Estate Industry

In addition to helping buyers and sellers throughout Utah, Landon has also spent the last five years coaching within the real estate industry.

His leadership experience reflects both his dedication to professional growth and his passion for helping others succeed within the business.

This additional level of experience continues to strengthen the strategic guidance and expertise he brings to every client relationship.

Why Landon Anglin Continues to Stand Out in the Southern Utah Real Estate Market

With more than a decade of experience, hundreds of successful transactions, and a reputation built on trust and communication, Landon Anglin continues to stand out as one of the leading real estate professionals serving Cedar City and Southern Utah.

Whether clients are buying, selling, relocating, or investing, Landon provides the experience, guidance, and market expertise needed to help clients move forward with confidence.

Family Life and Community Values

Outside of real estate, Landon Anglin is a proud husband and father who deeply values faith, family, and the Southern Utah lifestyle.

Whether spending time outdoors with his wife and children, exploring Utah’s lakes and mountains, or making memories together throughout the region, Landon’s family remains at the center of everything he does.

His strong family values, commitment to relationships, and genuine care for others naturally carry over into the way he serves his real estate clients every day.

Clients often appreciate not only Landon’s professionalism and market expertise, but also the honesty, patience, and grounded approach he brings throughout the buying and selling process.

As both a dedicated family man and trusted Southern Utah Realtor, Landon understands how important it is to help families find not just a house, but a place they can truly call home.

About Landon Anglin

Landon Anglin is a Realtor serving Cedar City, St George, Iron County, Washington County, and surrounding Southern Utah communities. With more than 12 years of real estate experience and over 300 properties sold, he has built a reputation for strong client relationships, local market expertise, and personalized service. In addition to serving buyers and sellers, Landon has spent the last five years coaching within the real estate industry, further strengthening the expertise he brings to every transaction.

Learn more at About Landon Anglin | Trusted Cedar City Realtor or visit Landon Anglin . For inquiries contact them directly at admin@anglinrealtyteam.com . Landon can also be reached through the resources below:

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