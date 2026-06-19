At the Lake of the Ozarks, a destination with more shoreline than the state of California, Nathan Maurer and Legacy Real Estate Group have become a trusted resource for buyers, sellers, and investors. With nearly 30 years of real estate brokerage, development, and investment experience dating back to 1996, Nathan has built one of Missouri’s most notable real estate portfolios. From growing the #1 brokerage in Poplar Bluff and a top five presence in Branson, to ownership interests in 16 Marriott Hotels across 13 states and participation in government-backed affordable housing projects, Nathan has established himself as both a real estate broker and investor throughout Missouri.

In 2025, Nathan was recognized by Ingram’s Magazine as one of the “50 Missourians You Should Know,” honoring influential leaders across the state. The recognition highlighted his journey from door-to-door sales to becoming a successful developer and investor known for discipline, strong lender relationships, and identifying opportunities during changing market conditions, including the 2007 and 2008 housing downturn.

“Even in ’07 and ’08, we did well because we had great relationships with lenders and appraisers and were able to buy a lot of short sales. That was huge.” Nathan Maurer, Legacy Real Estate Group, Lake of the Ozarks, MO

Today, Legacy Real Estate Group operates with extensive in-house support led by Director of Operations Tylar Weaver, who oversees marketing, website management, photography, listing coordination, transaction management, and operational systems. The team also provides access to construction, legal, cleaning, and property support resources while expanding property management services throughout the Lake of the Ozarks region.

Legacy Real Estate Group stands out for its culture of humility, strong work ethic, and client-focused service. Led by Nathan Maurer, the team emphasizes agent mentorship and continues to expand across Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky while maintaining a commitment to personalized support.

Awards & Recognition

Nearly 30 Years of Real Estate Brokerage, Development & Investment Experience

Featured in Ingram’s Magazine: 50 Missourians You Should Know

#1 Brokerage in Poplar Bluff, Missouri

Top 5 Brokerage Presence in Branson, Missouri

Licensed in 13 States

Ownership Interest in 16 Marriott Hotels

Majority Owner of Government-Backed Affordable Housing Projects

Major Investor in Good Boy Vodka

Commercial Development Experience Across Multiple States

Offices in Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky

Property Management Services Now Available

Best Real Estate Team Recognition, Lake of the Ozarks 2026

Meet the Team

Nathan Maurer | Broker & Owner

Nathan Maurer is Broker and Owner of Legacy Real Estate Group and one of the region’s leading commercial real estate investors. Since 1996, he has expanded into development, hospitality investments, multi-family housing, rental properties, farms, commercial assets, and long-term portfolio building throughout multiple states.

Kurt Knodell | Broker & Officer

Licensed since 2006, Kurt Knodell has consistently ranked among the leading agents in Southeast Missouri and has maintained a reputation for trust, strong negotiation skills, and client advocacy. While Poplar Bluff remains his primary market, he also serves buyers and sellers throughout the Lake of the Ozarks region.

Tylar Weaver | Director of Operations & Realtor

Tylar Weaver oversees the operational systems that support Legacy Real Estate Group, including marketing, transaction management, photography coordination, and client communication. Her attention to detail and client-focused approach help create a seamless experience throughout the transaction process.

Landen Maurer | Developer & Salesperson

While completing his senior year at Ole Miss, Landen Maurer works across residential, commercial, land, farm, investment, and lakefront properties throughout Missouri. He has also launched multiple businesses independently, reflecting the entrepreneurial culture of the organization.

SERVICE AREAS

Lake Ozark, MO – Lake Ozark is the vibrant commercial and recreational hub of the Lake of the Ozarks region, offering buyers a dynamic mix of waterfront properties, investment opportunities, and a year-round lifestyle that draws residents and visitors from across the Midwest. As the best real estate team at the Lake of the Ozarks, Legacy Real Estate Group brings unmatched local expertise and a proven track record to every buyer and seller in this iconic Missouri community.

– Lake Ozark is the vibrant commercial and recreational hub of the Lake of the Ozarks region, offering buyers a dynamic mix of waterfront properties, investment opportunities, and a year-round lifestyle that draws residents and visitors from across the Midwest. As the best real estate team at the Lake of the Ozarks, Legacy Real Estate Group brings unmatched local expertise and a proven track record to every buyer and seller in this iconic Missouri community. Osage Beach, MO – Osage Beach is the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks entertainment and retail corridor, known for its bustling activity, strong vacation rental market, and a real estate landscape that offers outstanding investment potential for both residential and commercial buyers. Legacy Real Estate Group’s deep roots in Osage Beach and Nathan Maurer’s commercial development expertise make them the go-to real estate team for buyers and sellers in this high-demand community.

– Osage Beach is the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks entertainment and retail corridor, known for its bustling activity, strong vacation rental market, and a real estate landscape that offers outstanding investment potential for both residential and commercial buyers. Legacy Real Estate Group’s deep roots in Osage Beach and Nathan Maurer’s commercial development expertise make them the go-to real estate team for buyers and sellers in this high-demand community. Camdenton, MO – Camdenton is the seat of Camden County and a beloved Lake of the Ozarks community offering buyers a welcoming small-town atmosphere, affordable housing options, and convenient access to the lake and all its amenities. The Legacy Real Estate Group team’s local knowledge and full in-house support resources make buying or selling in Camdenton a seamless, well-supported experience from start to finish.

– Camdenton is the seat of Camden County and a beloved Lake of the Ozarks community offering buyers a welcoming small-town atmosphere, affordable housing options, and convenient access to the lake and all its amenities. The Legacy Real Estate Group team’s local knowledge and full in-house support resources make buying or selling in Camdenton a seamless, well-supported experience from start to finish. Sunrise Beach, MO – Sunrise Beach is a scenic and peaceful community along the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline, attracting buyers seeking a quieter, more residential lake lifestyle away from the bustle of the main commercial corridor. Legacy Real Estate Group’s comprehensive market knowledge across the entire Lake of the Ozarks region ensures buyers and sellers in Sunrise Beach always have a knowledgeable, well-connected advocate in their corner.

– Sunrise Beach is a scenic and peaceful community along the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline, attracting buyers seeking a quieter, more residential lake lifestyle away from the bustle of the main commercial corridor. Legacy Real Estate Group’s comprehensive market knowledge across the entire Lake of the Ozarks region ensures buyers and sellers in Sunrise Beach always have a knowledgeable, well-connected advocate in their corner. Versailles, MO – Versailles is the seat of Morgan County and a charming community that serves as a gateway to the southern reaches of the Lake of the Ozarks, offering buyers strong value, community character, and growing appeal among buyers seeking a genuine Missouri lifestyle with lake access nearby. The Legacy team’s multi-county reach and deep regional expertise make them the trusted real estate resource for buyers and sellers in Versailles, MO.

– Versailles is the seat of Morgan County and a charming community that serves as a gateway to the southern reaches of the Lake of the Ozarks, offering buyers strong value, community character, and growing appeal among buyers seeking a genuine Missouri lifestyle with lake access nearby. The Legacy team’s multi-county reach and deep regional expertise make them the trusted real estate resource for buyers and sellers in Versailles, MO. Linn Creek, MO – Linn Creek is a small but historically significant community at the heart of the Lake of the Ozarks region, offering buyers a quiet, community-oriented lifestyle and a real estate market that rewards those with the right local knowledge and guidance. Legacy Real Estate Group’s intimate familiarity with every corner of the Lake of the Ozarks area makes them the ideal real estate partner for buyers and sellers in Linn Creek, MO.

Ready to work with the best real estate team in Lake of the Ozarks, MO?

Visit the Real Estate Agent in Lake Ozark, MO today.

About Legacy Real Estate Group

Legacy Real Estate Group is a multi-state brokerage serving residential, commercial, investment, development, and property management clients across Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Led by Broker & Owner Nathan Maurer, the firm brings nearly 30 years of experience across development, hospitality, commercial, and residential real estate.

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