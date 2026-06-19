Uber Plans Premium Lucid Robotaxi Service in Houston for 2027

Uber plans to launch a premium robotaxi service in Houston by mid-2027 through its partnership with electric vehicle maker Lucid and autonomous driving company Nuro. Houston will be the second planned US market for the service, following an expected launch in the San Francisco Bay Area later in 2026.

The companies plan to bring the service to dozens of additional markets over the coming years. In Houston, Uber will compete with Alphabet-owned Waymo, which already operates a commercial robotaxi service in the city.

Testing Expands Across California and Texas

Nuro and Uber have a combined engineering fleet of nearly 100 autonomous vehicles operating in Houston and the San Francisco Bay Area. The vehicles are undergoing public-road testing around the clock with safety operators behind the wheel.

Nuro is also using simulations and closed-course testing to validate its autonomous driving system before public rides begin. Although the company received permission from California regulators to test without a safety driver, its San Francisco vehicles continue to operate with human supervisors.

Lucid is preparing to manufacture the first production versions of the robotaxi at its Arizona facility. The test fleet is expected to increase as those vehicles become available, according to the companies’ official announcement.

Lucid Gravity Provides the Vehicle Platform

The robotaxi is based on the Lucid Gravity electric SUV and uses Nuro’s Level 4 autonomous driving system. High-resolution cameras, solid-state lidar sensors, and radar help the vehicle detect and respond to its surroundings.

Uber will own and operate the fleet while providing the passenger-facing service through its app. The company has also developed the in-cabin experience, including features that let riders interact with and control parts of the vehicle during a journey.

Uber employees have already been able to request test rides in San Francisco. Public access will begin after the system completes further testing and receives the required approvals.

Uber Builds Houston Operations Hub

Uber has secured a 50,000-square-foot depot and a separate charging pit stop in Houston. The facilities will support charging, maintenance, cleaning, and other fleet operations.

The partnership has provided new commercial opportunities for both Lucid and Nuro. Nuro shifted away from manufacturing its own delivery vehicles in 2024 and now licenses its autonomous driving technology to vehicle makers and mobility operators.

Uber has committed to invest $500 million in Lucid and purchase at least 35,000 robotaxi-ready vehicles. It has also invested about $500 million in Nuro to support the development and deployment of its autonomous technology.

Featured image credits: Flickr

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