The Ferzoco Group Announces Milestone of More Than 1,500 Career Property Sales Across Southern New Jersey

The Ferzoco Group Marks a Career Milestone in Southern New Jersey Real Estate

The Ferzoco Group announced that it has surpassed 1,500 career property sales, reflecting more than two decades of residential real estate experience serving buyers and sellers throughout Southern New Jersey. The milestone highlights the team’s continued presence across communities including Wildwood Crest, Sea Isle City, Ocean City, Cape May, Avalon, Stone Harbor, North Wildwood, Wildwood, Brigantine, Margate, Longport, Ventnor, Diamond Beach, West Wildwood, and West Cape May.

Established in 2004, The Ferzoco Group has focused on residential real estate services throughout Cape May County and surrounding coastal markets. Since 2008, the team has completed more than 1,500 property transactions and has averaged more than 100 completed sales annually for over 12 consecutive years.

“Our goal has always been to provide knowledgeable guidance and responsive service throughout every stage of the real estate process,” said Chris and Joe Ferzoco of The Ferzoco Group. “Reaching this milestone reflects the trust that buyers and sellers have placed in our team over many years.”

Continued Focus on Coastal Residential Markets

Southern New Jersey continues to attract interest from primary homebuyers, vacation home purchasers, and real estate investors seeking opportunities along the Jersey Shore. Communities throughout Cape May County and neighboring coastal areas remain active markets with a diverse range of residential properties.

The Ferzoco Group provides representation for both buyers and sellers across these markets, assisting clients with residential purchases, home sales, investment properties, waterfront homes, condominiums, and vacation residences. The team’s market knowledge is supported by years of experience working within local neighborhoods and coastal communities.

The organization also utilizes digital marketing strategies, professional property presentation, and online listing platforms designed to increase visibility for residential listings while helping buyers identify available opportunities throughout the region.

Industry Recognition Reflects Professional Achievement

Throughout its history, The Ferzoco Group has received professional recognition from several organizations within the real estate industry.

The team has been recognized as Zillow Flex Premier Agents and has received Platinum Award recognition through the Cape May County and South Jersey Multiple Listing Service. The Ferzoco Group has also been recognized as the number one team by sales volume within the Keller Williams Pennsylvania Greater 13 Region and has been featured in Top Agent Magazine.

Additional recognitions include FastExpert Five Star Agent distinctions and FastExpert 2026 Top Agent recognition for Wildwood, Cape May, and Villas, New Jersey.

These recognitions reflect production achievements, transaction volume, and professional performance within the residential real estate industry.

Technology and Local Experience Support Client Services

As residential real estate continues to evolve, technology has become an increasingly important part of property marketing and client communication. The Ferzoco Group incorporates digital marketing, online advertising, photography, virtual exposure, and multiple listing platforms into its marketing process to support residential property sales.

The team also emphasizes local market knowledge developed through decades of experience serving Jersey Shore communities. This combination of technology and regional familiarity allows clients to receive information relevant to current market conditions while navigating residential transactions.

In addition to marketing support, buyers and sellers receive guidance throughout the listing, negotiation, inspection, financing, and closing processes.

Looking Ahead

The Ferzoco Group stated that it intends to continue serving homeowners, buyers, and investors throughout Southern New Jersey while expanding its presence across the Jersey Shore market.

With more than twenty years in business and over 1,500 completed property sales, the organization plans to continue supporting residential real estate transactions through local market expertise, professional representation, and technology driven marketing practices.

The milestone represents both the firm’s history and its ongoing commitment to serving communities throughout Cape May County and neighboring coastal regions.

About The Ferzoco Group

Founded in 2004, The Ferzoco Group is a Southern New Jersey real estate team serving buyers and sellers throughout Cape May County and the Jersey Shore. The team specializes in residential real estate, waterfront homes, vacation properties, condominiums, and investment properties across Wildwood Crest, Sea Isle City, Ocean City, Cape May, Avalon, Stone Harbor, and neighboring coastal communities. Additional information is available at The Ferzoco Group . Readers can also learn more through the firm’s Google Business Profile , connect on LinkedIn , view the team’s Realtor.com profile, explore its FastExpert profile, follow Instagram updates, and watch videos on YouTube . For inquiries, contact ferzocogroupsales@gmail.com .