Cheryl Ann Shook Announces 300M+ in Lifetime Sales and 23+ Years of Arkansas Real Estate Leadership

$300M+ Lifetime Production | $14M Average Annual Production — 14+ Consecutive Years | RE/MAX Hall of Fame | RE/MAX Platinum Broker — 10 Years | Top 10 RE/MAX Individual — 2018 | Top 8 Agents in Arkansas — RE/MAX Ranking | Readers’ Choice Top Realtor — Multiple Years | 23+ Years Experience | Luxury Lakefront & Riverfront Specialist

Cheryl Ann Shook, recognized as the best realtor in Heber Springs, AR, brings 23+ years of real estate expertise, more than $300 million in lifetime production, and a $14 million average annual output sustained for 14 consecutive years to every buyer, seller, and relocating family she serves. As a Broker and Former Owner of RE/MAX Advantage Heber Springs, a RE/MAX Hall of Fame Member recognized as a dedicated and high producing agent, and a Platinum level broker for the past 10 years, Cheryl has built a reputation for excellence throughout Central Arkansas.

Cheryl has also been recognized as one of the Top 8 Agents in Arkansas within the RE/MAX network and has earned the Readers’ Choice Award as Top Realtor multiple times throughout her career, reflecting the trust she has built with buyers and sellers across Heber Springs and Cleburne County.

She specializes in luxury lakefront and riverfront properties, commercial estates, premier farms, acreage, and investment opportunities throughout Heber Springs, Greers Ferry, Fairfield Bay, Quitman, Tumbling Shoals, Drasco, and Cleburne County. Her clients include high net worth individuals, relocating families, and investors who value her market knowledge, professionalism, and commitment to service.

“Real estate is my passion. I want every client to leave the closing table knowing they found a friend — someone they can call at any point, whether it relates to the transaction or simply to the community. My integrity, strong work ethic, and tenacity have helped me build a reputation that keeps my clients coming back year after year.” — Cheryl Ann Shook, Best Realtor in Heber Springs, AR · RE/MAX Advantage

What sets Cheryl apart is her relationship focused approach. She listens carefully, communicates clearly, and takes a genuine personal interest in every client she represents. Offering buyer representation, seller representation, relocation services, and referral services, Cheryl continues to serve clients throughout Heber Springs and Central Arkansas with the expertise and personalized guidance that have defined her career for more than two decades.

AWARDS & ACCOLADES

$300M+ in Lifetime Real Estate Production

in Lifetime Real Estate Production $14M Average Annual Production — 14+ Consecutive Years

— 14+ Consecutive Years 23+ Years of Real Estate Experience

of Real Estate Experience RE/MAX Hall of Fame Member

RE/MAX Platinum Level Broker — 10 Consecutive Years

— 10 Consecutive Years Top 10 Individual — RE/MAX, 2018

— RE/MAX, 2018 Broker & Former Owner — RE/MAX Advantage Heber Springs

— RE/MAX Advantage Heber Springs Past Chairman — Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce

— Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce Member — National Association of Realtors®

— National Association of Realtors® Member — Arkansas Realtors Association

— Arkansas Realtors Association Past Member — Rotary Club of Heber Springs

— Rotary Club of Heber Springs Past Member — Kiwanis Club

— Kiwanis Club Former Member — P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic & Educational Organization)

— P.E.O. Sisterhood (Philanthropic & Educational Organization) Luxury Lakefront & Riverfront Specialist — Greers Ferry Lake & Central Arkansas

— Greers Ferry Lake & Central Arkansas Best Realtor in Heber Springs, AR

Fast Expert Five Star Agent

Fast Expert 2026 Top Agent Heber Springs, AR

Fast Expert 2026 Top Agent Tumbling Shoals, AR

Fast Expert 2026 Top Agent Pangburn, AR

SERVICE AREAS

Heber Springs, AR Heber Springs is a vibrant community known for Greers Ferry Lake, the Little Red River, and its strong real estate market. Cheryl Ann Shook brings 23+ years of local expertise and extensive experience serving buyers and sellers throughout the area.

Greers Ferry, AR Greers Ferry is a premier lakefront destination known for waterfront living, recreation, and scenic beauty. Cheryl specializes in luxury lakefront properties and helps clients navigate waterfront transactions with confidence.

Fairfield Bay, AR Fairfield Bay is a popular resort community offering lake access, golf, and vacation home opportunities. Cheryl provides knowledgeable guidance for buyers and sellers seeking to maximize opportunities in this unique market.

Quitman, AR Quitman offers a peaceful rural lifestyle with acreage, land, and residential properties. Cheryl assists buyers and sellers with expert insight into the area’s growing real estate market.

Tumbling Shoals, AR Tumbling Shoals is known for its scenic riverfront settings and quiet countryside atmosphere. Cheryl’s experience with riverfront, acreage, and residential properties makes her a trusted resource in the community.

Drasco, AR Drasco offers affordable rural living, open land, and easy access to surrounding communities. Cheryl provides personalized real estate guidance for buyers and sellers throughout the area.

Cleburne County, AR Cleburne County encompasses Greers Ferry Lake, the Little Red River, and a diverse range of real estate opportunities. Cheryl serves clients across the county with expertise in luxury homes, waterfront properties, farms, acreage, commercial real estate, and investment properties.

ABOUT CHERYL ANN SHOOK — BEYOND REAL ESTATE

Cheryl Ann Shook’s life outside of real estate reflects the same values that have guided her 23+ year career: faith, service, family, and integrity. An active member of New Life Church in Heber Springs, she is committed to serving others and brings genuine care and compassion to every client relationship.

A devoted mother of four and grandmother of six, Cheryl enjoys spending time with family, staying active through fitness and outdoor activities, and traveling with her husband. Together, they enjoy hiking, boating, and exploring America’s National Parks.

Known for her humble and grounded nature, Cheryl remains deeply committed to her community and to serving every client with honesty, professionalism, and personal dedication.

Understanding Cheryl Ann Shook’s Real Estate Expertise

Cheryl Ann Shook’s reputation throughout Heber Springs and Cleburne County has been built on more than 23 years of experience, over $300 million in lifetime real estate production, and consistent recognition within the RE/MAX network. Her professional background includes membership in the RE/MAX Hall of Fame, ten consecutive years as a RE/MAX Platinum Broker, a Top 10 Individual RE/MAX ranking in 2018, and recognition among the Top 8 RE/MAX agents in Arkansas.

Throughout her career, Cheryl has specialized in luxury lakefront and riverfront properties, commercial real estate, farms, acreage, investment properties, and residential homes across Central Arkansas. Her extensive experience with waterfront properties around Greers Ferry Lake and along the Little Red River has made her a trusted resource for buyers and sellers seeking guidance in these highly sought after markets.

In addition to representing local buyers and sellers, Cheryl regularly assists individuals and families relocating to Heber Springs, Greers Ferry, Fairfield Bay, Quitman, Tumbling Shoals, Drasco, and surrounding communities. Her local market knowledge, community involvement, and relationship focused approach help clients navigate every stage of the real estate process with confidence.

As demand for lakefront living, investment properties, and relocation opportunities continues across Central Arkansas, Cheryl remains committed to providing personalized representation, clear communication, and professional guidance backed by decades of market experience.

READY TO WORK WITH THE BEST REALTOR IN HEBER SPRINGS, AR?

Contact Cheryl Ann Shook today. With $300M+ in lifetime production, 23+ years of trusted service, RE/MAX Hall of Fame recognition, and a genuine commitment to every client she serves — your best move in Heber Springs and Cleburne County starts here.

Visit: cherylshookhomes.com . Email directly to cherylannshook@gmail.com

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