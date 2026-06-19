Haven Coin & Jewelry Grows To A Seven-Figure Business & Opens Second Location

Haven Coin & Jewelry is a licensed precious metals dealership founded by recent Quinnipiac University graduate Matt Pavia in Hamden, Connecticut. The company buys and sells gold coins and precious metals and has recently hit a substantial landmark by growing to seven figures in revenue. As a result, Haven Coin is now expanding operations by opening a second Connecticut location to serve even more people who are looking to sell their precious metals.

The new acquisition comes at a time when gold prices are near record highs, driving increased demand for Connecticut residents who wish to sell inherited coins, gold jewelry, and estate collections. Haven Coins specializes in buying gold, silver, rare coins, bullion, and estate jewelry with free evaluations, transparent pricing, and same-day payment. The Hamden location allows the business to serve all of New Haven County, but the new second location will allow it to expand into the Naugatuck Valley area.

Having only been founded in 2025, owner Matt Pavia likely didn’t expect his business to grow so quickly, so soon. A fantastic first year in business – helped by the rising gold prices – has allowed this company to earn substantial revenue, and Matt is eager to invest some of this back into the business to help it grow further. By opening up a new location, he hopes that this will encourage even more people to sell their old or unused precious metal items, allowing them to receive fair valuations and good prices.

Much of the company’s initial success is built on the back of trust and no pressure. Speaking about Haven Coin, Matt states that he had a simple mission: “I wanted to create a trusted place where people can sell their valuable items with confidence, and without feeling pressured to do so. We always want to give honest estimations for pieces based on the current market value, but we’re not here to take on the role of a salesperson. It’s up to the customer to decide if they want to go ahead and sell things – if they want to walk away, then that’s totally fine”

This approach has made it very popular with the locals who see Haven Coin as an alternative to the typical pawn shops that litter the streets, giving them a more honest way to sell their belongings.

Haven Coin is fully licensed under Connecticut state law and insured through Lloyd’s of London. For more information, visit haven-coin.com or call (203) 717-4921.

About Haven Coin & Jewelry

Established in 2025, Haven Coin & Jewelry is one of Connecticut’s most trusted coin and jewelry dealers. Committed to a fair, professional service, the company is able to purchase a myriad of precious metals and jewelry from customers in the local area, ranging from gold coins and currency to bullion.